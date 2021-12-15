Reeths-Puffer HS closed Thursday after bullet found in bathroom

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Reeths-Puffer High School dismissed students Wednesday morning and the school will be closed Thursday after a bullet was found in a bathroom.

According to an email sent to families by Superintendent Steve Edwards, the bullet was found on the floor of a bathroom. Law enforcement was immediately contacted, and officials recommended the dismissal “out of an abundance of caution.”

The school will remain closed on Thursday, Edwards told News 8.

As students were being evacuated, unrelated gunshots were heard near school grounds, prompting more panic.

For one student, Alivia Ackerberg, everything seemed normal as she finished her first class of the day.

“Second hour we were practicing for our concert that was supposed to happen tonight and then towards the end of the hour people started getting text messages and calls from their family, and so we all like rushed to our phones and we were all like really nervous,” Ackerberg said. “They were saying like, ‘are you okay.'”

She says that’s when a boy from her class pulled up an email sent out by the superintendent.

“It was basically saying that, for safety that we were gonna get dismissed, because there was a bullet found in the bathroom,” she said.

Ackerberg called her boyfriend right away and he told her to meet him at the car outside.

“The buses were already coming and we like saw kids running through the halls and everything and police were like right by the exit so we had to exit right away,” she said.

She says before today, it felt like things were starting to calm down.

“As soon as the Oxford shooting happened like everyone was feeling unsafe and our school like talked us through what would happen if there was a school shooting so it made us feel a little more safe,” she said. “Weeks went by, there were less threats and people were getting in trouble for posting threats — and then this happened.”

“I don’t feel safe,” she added.

Ackerberg says for the most part, she trusts the safety measures the school has in place, but still wonders if more could be done.

“I feel like there could be more precautions taken with guns and maybe checking for stuff before we come into the school because it’s getting out of hand,” she said.

For now, she shares the same message as the district superintendent, encouraging students not to be afraid to speak up.

“I think it’s really important to say something even if you think it’s super mild or you don’t think it’s really anything,” she said. “It could be people’s lives on the line and it’s really important to say something.”

It is unclear how the bullet arrived in the bathroom or who placed it there. The email said that law enforcement officials will be assisting the school with the investigation.

—News 8’s Corinne Moore contributed to this report.

