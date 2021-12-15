Saint Francis Emergency Department reopening in early 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thomas Health announced today that the Saint Francis Emergency Department has plans to reopen in early 2022.

The press release says that the emergency department was converted to an urgent care clinic in 2016.

They say they are doing this due to the needs in the community changing.

“With the strain on area Emergency Departments, it was our duty as a healthcare facility to

find a solution to the problem. It seemed only fitting that our Saint Francis ED reopen to help

alleviate some of that pressure in the afternoons and evenings when historically volume is

highest,” says Dan Lauffer, President, and CEO.

They say the department will be open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will hopefully open in early 2022.

The press release says Thomas Health operates Saint Francis Hospital, Thomas Memorial Hospital and Thomas Health Physicians. They say they serve around 275,000 patients annually and employ approximately 1,700 people.

