Wiggins Jr. has lofty goals

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman kept his comments brief tonight, but packed quite a punch in what he had to say. Musselman appeared visibly shaken by what he described as a lack of effort on his team's part. He made it clear that former Razorback Abayomi "Bebe" Iyioli, who ...
PHOENIX -- James Forrest did the NCAA tournament improbable in 1992, knocking home his first three-pointer of the season at the buzzer to push Georgia Tech past No. 2 seed USC and into the Sweet 16. Perhaps the most heartbreaking shot in USC basketball history ended one of the best USC seasons in program history and ended the career of the Trojans' most iconic player, Harold Miner. The Trojans had been ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press poll entering the NCAA tournament.
LAS VEGAS, NV -- It was another full day on Saturday at the Tarkanian Classic with games starting at 9:30 AM and running continually through until 9:30 PM. Over the course of the day, one freshman emerged as a high major prospect, Bishop Gorman's young backcourt duo impressed, two Texans stood out and Carter Bryant is looking to be one of the top tier prospects in 2024.
Stanford's previous brush with Top 25 opposition was not a pleasant one in a 38-point loss at No. 8 Baylor. Almost exactly one month later, the Cardinal put together a more competitive showing versus No. 17 Texas before falling 60-53. The neutral-site game in Las Vegas was part of the...
A non-conference matchup between Oklahoma State men's basketball and USC on Tuesday in Oklahoma City has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Trojans' program, according to a release on Sunday. The game will not be rescheduled. "USC's priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone...
TEMPE — Here's everything Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said after his team's 66-65 loss to San Francisco, which dropped the Sun Devils to 5-7 overall. "If you're a one-loss team at this point in the season you've got to be a pretty good team. We lost tonight to a good basketball team. Give them some credit, they hit some timely 3s. Really great job of jumping in there and drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line, that was impressive. So, good work there but we've just got to close the game out, got to make three throws late in the game, put the team away, we didn't do that, opened the door and the rest is history. Tough loss, guys competed hard. A measure of effort is creating turnovers. We created 21 turnovers, had 17 offensive rebounds. It wasn't a matter of guys competing. The players that participated in those statistical categories, my hat goes off to those guys tonight. They really performed well against a good team."
Kansas State (6-3) will renew one of its oldest rivalries on Sunday afternoon, as the Wildcats travel north to take on former conference foe Nebraska (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. It will mark the first meeting between the schools since 2011. Follow along for live updates as the Wildcats battle the Huskers.
NORMAN, Okla. — It's not every day you see the shortest player on the roster lead the team in rebounds, but that was exactly the case in the Sooners' 70-50 win over UT Arlington Sunday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center. Guard Umoja Gibson pulled down eight rebounds and also led the team with 14 points, as Oklahoma had no problems moving to 9-2. Gibson, who hit 4-of-8 3-pointers, also dished out an assist and recorded a steal in the blowout. He managed all that production in 23 minutes of game action.
TEMPE — Although Arizona State’s 66-65 loss to San Francisco on Sunday marked its fourth straight game decided by five points or fewer, it was undone by subpar execution in the final moments. The last three points of the game, which cost the Sun Devils their advantage with...
TEMPE — Here is what Arizona State senior forward Kimani Lawrence said about his team's 66-65 loss to San Francisco, in which he had a team-high 18 points to go with 10 rebounds and a team-best six assists. On the foul call against him late on a 3-pointer:. "I...
Kentucky logged its best performance of the year Saturday in mauling North Carolina 98-69 in the CBS Sports Classic. The Wildcats were originally scheduled to take on Ohio State, with the Tar Heels matching up with UCLA, before both opponents had to back out for COVID-19-related reasons. Kentucky star Oscar...
The emergence of Keegan Murray has been one of the big storylines in the Big Ten Conference. On Dec. 9, Iowa's last game, the 6-foot-8 versatile two-way player had one of his worst performances of the season. On Saturday, Murray wasn't about to have that happen again. After getting nine...
— The 17th-ranked Texas men’s basketball team and the 11th-ranked Texas women’s basketball are in Las Vegas for a double-header Sunday in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. The men will face Stanford at 2 p.m. (on ABC), followed by the women taking on San Diego at 4:30 p.m. (on...
Brewster Academy (NH) 2022 three-star point guard Dasonte Bowen was a big recruiting win for the Iowa staff. Iowa was the first high-major offer for Bowen and the Hawkeyes made a very strong push for Bowen throughout his recruitment. More schools started to come in for Bowen, and it came down to Iowa, Northwestern, and Maryland.
After suffering its first loss of the season and surviving NC State in overtime, Purdue got back to its dominating ways in cruising 77-48 over Butler at the Crossroads Classic. And Purdue coach Matt Painter said that his team showed its mettle in overcoming adversity. The Boilermakers made a change...
Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
A day after nearly having a game canceled due to a positive test in an opponent's travel party, USC basketball has paused all team activities "due to confirmed Covid-19 cases within the program," the school announced Sunday morning. The Trojans' matchup with Oklahoma State in the Compete 4 Cause Classic, scheduled for Tuesday evening at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
