Jhené Aiko Regifts ‘Wrap Me Up’ For The Holidays: LISTEN

By Autumn Hawkins
1051thebounce.com
 3 days ago

You might want to add this song to your holiday playlist this season. Jhené Aiko sings her holiday love ballad — "Wrap Me Up" — infused with bells...

