As the climate and social justice movement continues to evolve and make change, we want people to think about what type of world we will leave to future generations. Join Youth Vs. Apocalypse, a diverse group of young climate justice activists working together to lift the voices of youth, in particular youth of color and working-class youth. Their collective action aims to fight for a livable climate and an equitable, sustainable, and just world.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO