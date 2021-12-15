ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Envoy Solutions Unites Northeast Market With Swish White River Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions, a diversified distribution company with a rapidly expanding footprint across the United States, announced today the acquisition of Swish White River Ltd., a premier distributor of janitorial and foodservice solutions. Based in White River Junction, Vermont, Swish White River serves customers throughout New England with locations in Vermont and Connecticut. They take an innovative approach to bringing new technologies to market that empower customers to run their businesses more efficiently.

Since September, Envoy Solutions has continued to build momentum by adding a series of new companies to its national platform. This latest acquisition will advance Envoy Solutions' vision of making buildings cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive every day.

"This is a great way to top off an exciting year for our company," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I'm very much looking forward to working with Peter Crouse and all of our new team members. With this acquisition, we will bring together a fragmented market in the New England area in a way that benefits employees, customers, and supplier partners from both of our companies."

Swish White River's parent company, a family-owned business, was established in 1956. Swish is a solutions-driven company that offers expert advice, training, and a wide variety of best-in-class cleaning products and services. The company's mission is to provide customers with proven solutions and processes for healthy living.

"I'm thrilled this opportunity presented itself," said Peter Crouse, CEO of Swish White River Ltd. "I firmly believe Envoy Solutions' business model is the way of the future, and we're glad to be a part of it. We will now have the opportunity to showcase our product offerings to new customers across the country. We look forward to growing with Envoy Solutions, a company that I'm happy to say shares our culture and values."

About Envoy Solutions:Envoy Solutions, the nation's premier specialty distribution platform, is helping businesses thrive through a multi-faceted approach to make buildings cleaner and people safer every day.

Our wide array of essential products, including sanitary supply, packaging solutions, and foodservice disposables, are improving the quality of life at schools, hospitals, offices, and other institutions.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, North Woods, PJP, Johnston, Next-Gen, and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com

About Swish White River Ltd.:Swish White River Ltd. is a leading janitorial, maintenance supply, and foodservice disposable company dedicated to solving our customers' product needs.

We offer a long list of products, including general cleaners, foodservice disposables, workplace safety items, and more.

Our company's philosophy is to provide customers with value, quality, and service, focusing on health and safety. For more information about Swish, please visit www.swishusa.com

