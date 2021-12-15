ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SiriusXM sued over lack of podcast transcripts for the hard of hearing

By J. Fingas
Cover picture for the articleSiriusXM has been accused of doing too little to make its podcasts accessible. The National Association of the Deaf and Disability Rights Advocates have filed a lawsuit against SiriusXM (including its Pandora and Stitcher brands) accusing it of excluding the deaf and hard of hearing...

