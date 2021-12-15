ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Herspiegel Consulting Closes Growth Investment From DFW Capital Partners

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herspiegel Consulting , LLC., a full-service life science consulting firm that specializes in commercial strategy and execution, announced today that it has received a growth investment from DFW Capital Partners ("DFW") . The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Herspiegel Consulting receives investment from DFW Capital Partners to accelerate growth.

Founded in 2007, Herspiegel Consulting advises start-ups to Fortune 100 pharmaceutical clients on commercial projects across a diverse array of service offerings including product launch readiness, marketing, market access, medical affairs, and patient services. This investment will accelerate Herspiegel Consulting's growth trajectory, enabling it to expand geographically and in the scope and types of services it offers its clients, as it continues to build on its industry-leading capabilities and reach.

"Herspiegel is rapidly accelerating its growth and with this investment from DFW, we will be extremely well positioned to grow our offerings for our clients and expand into new geographic markets," Brent Herspiegel , CEO, Herspiegel Consulting, said.

Beth Schurman , Chief Operating Officer, Herspiegel, added, "Our clients are grappling with complex commercial strategy and execution issues in the pharmaceutical industry and this investment will help us better serve their constantly evolving needs."

DFW Operating Partner Kurt Brykman , who possesses deep pharmaceutical consulting experience and previously served in leadership roles with PAREXEL Consulting, Kinapse and Medpace, will join Herspiegel Consulting's Board of Directors.

"Herspiegel Consulting has built an impressive team and a market-leading position in product commercialization with expertise across primary and specialty care, rare disease, oncology, and cell and gene therapy," DeVer Warner , Partner at DFW, said. "They have demonstrated a strong culture of quality and commercial expertise to meet the increasingly complex needs of pharmaceutical and biotech clients and we are excited to partner with the company to drive its continued rapid growth."

About Herspiegel Consulting

Herspiegel Consulting is a leading full-service consulting firm that specializes in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. We help our clients define impactful strategic approaches, streamline launch and commercialization processes, enhance business intelligence, and optimize product performance. Our service offerings include strategy and execution in launch readiness, marketing, market access, medical affairs, and patient services. Herspiegel Consulting clients span start-ups executing first commercialization to Fortune 500 pharmaceutical with projects across primary care, oncology, and rare disease. https://www.herspiegelconsulting.com/

Media Contact Phil LeClareMagnetude Consulting on behalf Herspiegel Consulting phil@magnetudeconsulting.com 617-209-9406

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herspiegel-consulting-closes-growth-investment-from-dfw-capital-partners-301445485.html

SOURCE Herspiegel Consulting

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Delta To Acquire Universal Instruments - A Leader In Precision Automation Solutions For Electronics Manufacturing -to Further Its Smart Manufacturing Capabilities

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. (later referred to as "Delta"), a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, today announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies' R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta's smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Swiss Crypto Bank Collaborates With MT4 To Introduce Optimal Trading Environment

PRAGUE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As new opportunities in the financial markets emerge on a daily basis, global online trading brand Swiss Crypto Bank has officially announced an interesting collaboration with veteran and trusted trading platform MetaTrader 4. According to Swiss Crypto Bank's spokesperson, Anthony Barone, this is the optimal solution for today's trading environment, and more importantly, for tomorrow's one as well.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

UPCOMING DEADLINE: TMC The Metals Company Inc. F/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action - TMC, SOAC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TMC; SOAC) securities between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until next Monday, December 27, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Carper v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05991 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on October 28, 2021, the TMC class action lawsuit charges TMC and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit, Tran v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-06325, is also pending in the Eastern District of New York.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

SchoolPass Announces Growth Investment From Level Equity

SchoolPass, a premier provider of K-12 attendance automation and campus movement software solutions, announced the closing of a significant round of funding by Level Equity. This funding will allow SchoolPass to accelerate its product innovation and to further invest in customer success. “We founded SchoolPass with a mission to modernize...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw#Consulting Firm#Gene Therapy#Yardley#Llc#Dfw Capital Partners#Herspiegel Consulting#Parexel Consulting#Board Of Directors
TheStreet

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Announces Closing Of Upsized $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: IVCBU) (the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 34,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 4,500,000 units pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option. The offering was upsized from an original 25,000,000 unit offering to a 34,500,000 unit offering. The gross proceeds from the offering were $345 million before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "IVCBU" on December 15, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

General American Investors Announces Issue Price For The 2020 Year-End Dividend And Distribution Payable On December 30, 2021

General American Investors Company, Inc. (GAM) - Get General American Investors Co. Inc. Report, a closed-end investment company, announced that the price at which shares of its common stock will be issued to stockholders who elected to receive additional shares in payment of the 2021 year-end dividend and distribution on its common stock will be $42.70 per share. The issue price represents the average between the high and the low prices on the New York Stock Exchange on December 17, 2021, which was below the net asset value of $50.86 per share on that date. The dividend and distribution is payable on December 30, 2021. As announced on November 3, the dividend and distribution amounts to $3.05 per share in the aggregate and is estimated to consist of:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Viatris To Move Its Investor Event Previously Scheduled For January 7 To No Later Than February 28 When The Company Expects To Report Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (VTRS) today announced that it will move its investor event previously scheduled for Friday, January 7, 2022 to no later than February 28, 2022 in conjunction with the release of its fourth quarter 2021 results. The Company also reiterated its 2021 financial guidance, previously provided on November 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Beyond Protocol Lists Native Token On MEXC Global

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce the listing of its native token on MEXC Global, a cryptocurrency exchange with over 6 million users in over 70 countries. "We are thrilled to offer investors and traders exposure to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheStreet

ALERT: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - MARA

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Schlatre v. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc., No. 21-cv-02209 (D. Nev). Commenced on December 17, 2021, the Marathon Digital class action lawsuit charges Marathon Digital along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Viscosity Technology Announces Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscosity Technology, Inc. ( Viscosity), recognized in the industry as a niche provider of Oracle & Microsoft professional services, announced today it has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status. Viscosity joins the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide. Microsoft Gold competency is a recognized mark of the highest standards of technology and business performance worldwide.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
marketplace.org

Private equity will buy up companies to the tune of $1 trillion this year

We all know the companies the pandemic has helped: Amazon, Zoom, whichever company makes sourdough yeast. ​Here’s another one: private equity. Those are the firms of Wall Street suits that buy big companies (often ones with lots of debt), radically revamp them and then try to sell them off at a big profit.
BUSINESS
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

WiPro Acquires Infor ERP Consulting Partner LeanSwift Solutions

Wipro is acquiring LeanSwift Solutions, a system integrator focused on Infor ERP products and services. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close by March 31, 2022. This is technology M&A deal number 780 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises Convergint Technologies On Its Investment From Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. And Harvest Partners, LP

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Convergint Technologies (Convergint), a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES; Ares), on its investment from Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (LGP) and funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP (Harvest). Convergint is a global leader in service-based systems integration. Bob Baltimore, Derek Lewis, Brian Lucas, Graham Gillam, David Shim and Brian Holden of the Harris Williams Business Services Group worked on the transaction.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Software Development Company VirtusLab Announces Investment From Aquiline Capital Partners

VirtusLab Sp. Z.o.o. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement for Aquiline Capital Partners LLC to become a significant shareholder in the company. Aquiline is a private investment firm based in New York and London with $7 billion in assets under management, specialising in investments in financial services and technology. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Existing management will roll a portion of their equity stake and maintain ownership in the company.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stem buys solar asset management software company Also Energy Holdings

Stem Inc. said Thursday it agreed to pay $695 million in cash and stock to buy privately held Also Energy Holdings Inc., solar asset management software maker. Stem's purchase price includes 75% cash and about 25% in common stock for Also Energy Holdings, which is backed by Clairvest Group Inc. shares of Stem Inc., an energy storage network provider based in San Francisco, are down 12.4% so far in 2021.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy