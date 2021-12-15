ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Two Of Everspring's Business School Partners Achieve Top Rankings For MBA Programs

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Everspring's partners, Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business, and William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business, have been recognized for achieving top spots in the Poets&Quants rankings of The Best Online MBA Programs of 2022.

Poets&Quants focuses its annual rankings on three core measures: quality of incoming students, academic experiences offered by the MBA program and career outcomes of graduates. In addition to securing top spots in the overall ranking, both programs ranked among the top 5 in the academic experiences and career outcomes categories:

  • Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business online MBA earned an overall No. 3 ranking, with a No. 1 spot for career outcomes.
  • William & Mary's Mason School of Business online MBA garnered a No. 11 overall ranking, No. 2 in academic experience and No. 4 in career outcomes.

"When we design programs for a highly competitive market like an MBA, we know that the biggest challenge and the greatest reward is in defining those unique program qualities that ignite student interest," said Beth Hollenberg, president of Everspring. "These programs continue to be successful because the ethos driving them is so evident, from the design of the curriculum to the culture of student engagement, to the industry exposure that gives students an edge when they graduate."

To get at the heart of a program's value proposition, Everspring employs a data-driven approach that analyzes the most in-demand skills and student needs. This is coupled with faculty-driven academic content and student-centric learning design, leading to outstanding outcomes for students and the university. Everspring empowers its university partners with 100% transparency, allowing them to monitor their program performance in real time through proprietary dashboards, which keeps everyone on the same page and creates lasting value.

"Every program we create is done with student outcomes in mind," said Kathy Groth, vice president of learning design, "And their success depends on faculty who can bring ideas and concepts to life in an online environment—which makes faculty our most valuable collaborators in building distinctive, content-driven courses."

Through their partnerships with Everspring, Santa Clara and William & Mary achieved an important balance between tradition and quality while breaking new ground as early adopters—and reaffirming two of the nation's most historic universities as leaders and innovators in online education.

About Santa Clara University and the Leavey School of BusinessFounded in 1851, Santa Clara University sits in the heart of Silicon Valley—the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial region. With undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, business, and engineering, and graduate programs in six disciplines, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with social consciousness grounded in the 450-year tradition of Jesuit, Catholic education. For more information, visit www.scu.edu/business.

About the Raymond A. Mason School of BusinessWilliam & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business is rebuilding the global economy by training the next generation of revolutionary business leaders. It offers undergraduate and graduate instruction, including full-time, part-time, evening, executive and online MBA degree programs, as well as one-year masters programs in accounting, business analytics and marketing. The school develops successful business leaders by providing world-class instruction and unparalleled opportunities for mentorship and experiential learning. For more information, visit mason.wm.edu.

About EverspringEverspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-of-eversprings-business-school-partners-achieve-top-rankings-for-mba-programs-301444796.html

SOURCE Everspring

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM Earns Top National Ranking In Seven Categories, Including #1 In Business Administration Degree Program

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has received top national rankings in a number of categories – including its degree and certificate programs in Business Administration, Administration and Management, IT and Systems Programs, and Accounting. CSM was also listed as one of Maryland’s top community colleges and overall online college. The research firm Intelligent.com based […] The post CSM Earns Top National Ranking In Seven Categories, Including #1 In Business Administration Degree Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
Poets and Quants

MBA Jobs: Asia School Of Business Cohorts Sail Uncharted Waters

When the first two MBA classes of Asia School of Business (ASB) graduated in 2018 and 2019, they were already navigating uncharted waters. Founded in 2015, ASB was a new school with an unconventional model and little in the way of a recognizable brand. Then the pandemic hit, and the graduates were forced to forge fledgling careers amidst unprecedented turbulence.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

PRINCETON REVIEW RANKS FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE'S BARNEY BARNETT SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND FREE ENTERPRISE AMONG BEST NATIONWIDE

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise at Florida Southern College is one of the nation's most outstanding business schools, according to The Princeton Review's "Best Business Schools 2022" rankings list. This is the fifth consecutive year FSC has been selected for inclusion in the nationally respected business school guide.
COLLEGES
Poets and Quants

MBA Ranking: Business School Culture, Curriculum & Careers

“Do you want to be good at everything — or exceptional at one thing?”. Do one thing different and you’re called a disruptor; you evangelize your customers and find yourself studied by business students. When you’re solid across the board, you’re tagged as stable and trustworthy —a sure thing with little downside or risk. Question is, how do you bridge the gap? How can you be distinctive while mastering every facet?
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business School#Catholic University#Catholic Education#Online Education#Santa Clara University#Leavey School Of Business#Mba
belmont.edu

Belmont’s Massey College of Business Recognized as SkillSurvey ‘Top 5 Career Ready Business School’

Belmont University’s Jack C. Massey College of Business is being recognized for its leadership and innovation in student career readiness. SkillSurvey, the leading provider of talent intelligence and career readiness solutions, recently announced its inaugural Career Readiness Leader & Innovator Awards to recognize institutions that demonstrate success in career readiness and included Belmont as a Top 5 Career Ready Business School.
NASHVILLE, TN
suffolk.edu

Sawyer Business School Again Ranked Among the Best

For the fourth consecutive year, Suffolk University's Sawyer Business School has been named one of the Best Business Schools by The Princeton Review. In addition, for the first time the Business School was recognized for having one of the best online MBA programs in the nation, achieving placement in the Top 50 Online MBA ranked list.
BOSTON, MA
austincc.edu

ACC recognized for 5 top programs in state and nation in new rankings report

Austin Community College District (ACC) is named one of the top institutions in the state and nation in 5 key programs according to a new report released by Intelligent.com. The national research group provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. Researchers compared 704 programs from 2,900 universities and colleges nationwide and awarded ACC in five distinct categories, including:
AUSTIN, TX
ELON University

The Princeton Review ranks Elon MBA program among best in the country

The Princeton Review has ranked the Martha and Spencer Love School of Business as one of the best business schools in the country for 2022 based upon the quality of its on-campus MBA program. The Princeton Review’s annual guide of top graduate business programs draws data from surveys of thousands...
ELON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Monthly

upGrad, UMD partner on business analytics program

UpGrad, a leading global online higher education company, announced a partnership with the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business to offer a Professional Certificate Program in Data Science and Business Analytics to help professionals better understand and make data-driven business decisions. The nine-month fully online program,...
COLLEGES
elizabethton.com

ETSU’s PMHNP program ranked third in nation

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s online Post-Graduate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) program is ranked third in the nation by NursePractitionerOnline.com. ETSU’s PMHNP graduate certificate concentration offers a certificate for nurses who have completed a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree. Its customized special...
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

16 Best Business Schools for an International MBA

These business schools excel at preparing MBA students to work in various countries. Get a cross-cultural education. Earning an MBA in the U.S. doesn't mean graduates have to stay in this country to work. Some schools allow students to take courses and participate in activities to teach them how to be business leaders abroad as well as domestically. Here are the 16 best business schools for getting an international MBA.
EDUCATION
massachusetts.edu

Charlton College of Business is ranked among the top 35% of the nation’s online master’s programs in business, other than MBA programs, according to U.S. News & World Report

Ranking places the MSHM program among the top 60 in the country. In the second U.S. News & World Report national rankings for online master’s programs in business, other than MBA programs, the UMass Dartmouth Charlton College of Business (CCB) has ranked nationally among the best U.S. business schools for the second year in a row.
COLLEGES
Poets and Quants

Why Our MBA Program Doesn’t Require The GMAT: Rethinking The MBA Admissions Process

Taking the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) almost caused Jackie Price Osafo (MBA, ’19) to stop her MBA journey before it started. The experienced nonprofit executive had researched dozens of schools and shelled out $600 for a prep class, but she was struggling in it. She ultimately set her dream aside when her father died.
COLLEGES
lehigh.edu

Lehigh Ranks Among Top 10 in Online MBA Programs

Lehigh continues its top 10 ranking as reported by Poets & Quants in its Top Online MBA Programs for 2022. Lehigh ranked No. 9 out of top 52 ranked programs in the country. This is Lehigh’s fifth consecutive year to be named among the country’s elite online MBA programs.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Cougar Online

Fortune Magazine Ranks University of Houston MBA Program in Top 25

The Professional Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at the C.T. Bauer College of Business is ranked among the Top 25 part-time MBA programs across all business schools in the United States by Fortune magazine. It ranks No. 15 among public business schools. Fortune’s first-ever ranking in this category took...
HOUSTON, TX
ucdenver.edu

CU Denver Executive MBA Health Care Program Ranks No. 7 in the Nation Alongside Duke, Yale

The University of Colorado Denver’s Executive MBA in Health Care Administration (EMBA) program ranked in the top 10 nationally for attracting physician executives. These marks come from Modern Health Care, a top business publication targeting executives in the health care industry. This helps bolster CU Denver’s 2030 goal of becoming Colorado’s “university for life,” providing high-quality, relevant education at every stage of career and life—from 17 to 117 years old.
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

2021 Most Disruptive MBA Startups: SXD, Harvard Business School

Brief Description of Solution: SXD combines trade secret design method and computer graphics to turn leftover fabrics into zero waste clothing. These minimal zero waste designs consume less raw material, costs about 55% less to produce, and looks better. Recently, SXD was featured in Harper’s Bazaar Japan as a company Redefining the Fashion Ecosystem. It also became the first fashion design oriented startup to win numerous prizes, including the Grand Prize at the Harvard Business School New Venture Competition.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy