Canada tries to tackle Omicron amid pandemic fatigue

By Thompson Reuters
 4 days ago
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian provinces are trying to ramp up vaccination and hand out more rapid tests amid a rising wave of the coronavirus pandemic driven by the Omicron variant, but efforts to head off infections are complicated by public fatigue almost two years into the pandemic. Case...

Related
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Canada Tells Citizens To Avoid All Non-Essential International Travel

The federal government is officially advising Canadians to avoid all non-essential international travel for at least four weeks, at which time the advice will be reviewed. “Our government is officially advising Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside the country,” said Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health. RCI Extends ‘Cruise With...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Omicron#Pandemic#Quebec#Mount Sinai Hospital#Covid#Reuters#Canadian#Cbc News#Calgary Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

CMO ‘more concerned’ than any point in pandemic amid warning of Omicron spread

The chief medical officer has said he is “more concerned than at any previous point in the pandemic”, amid warnings over the rapid spread of Omicron Covid variant.Sir Michael McBride urged all adults in Northern Ireland to get a booster vaccine as he and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young said Omicron is likely to become the dominant strain in Northern Ireland before the new year.Professor Young said that Omicron is expected to peak in mid-January and daily case numbers are likely to be higher than at any other time during the pandemic.It comes as the number of confirmed cases...
WORLD
dallassun.com

COVID-19 vaccine hoarding will prolong pandemic, warns WHO amid Omicron spread

New York [US], December 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing spread of Omicron variant around the world, a UN health agency panel on Thursday said that early laboratory data on the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the new COVID-19 variant is useful, but it is still unclear how effective these will be in treating severely sick patients.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WREG

WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast

VIENNA (AP) — The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday. Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it […]
WORLD
The Independent

New restrictions to tackle Omicron ‘not being envisaged at the moment’

The Taoiseach said new restrictions in the near future could not be ruled out, but insisted that vaccinations offered significant protection against the new Covid variant.Speaking on Thursday evening after another five cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in Ireland Micheal Martin said that the country was in a very different position to last Christmas due to the high level of vaccine uptake.“As of now, we’re not contemplating any additional restrictions,” Mr Martin said.However, he warned that the pandemic has repeatedly surprised health officials and politicians.He added: “I can never rule out anything in respect of the pandemic...
WORLD
AFP

EU to decide on new Covid jab as Omicron rages

The EU's drug regulator was set to decide Monday whether to approve a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee would hold an extraordinary meeting to decide on Novavax on Monday, and "will communicate the outcome".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Israel unveils plan to ban travel to and from U.S., Canada, 8 other countries amid Omicron surge

Israel's government announced Monday that it will ban travel to and from the U.S., Canada, and eight other countries, mostly in Europe, amid the rapid global spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said the Cabinet had approved the ban, and a parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval, making it effective Wednesday.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
