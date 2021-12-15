InventHelp Inventor Develops Pool Communicator (LAX-1265)

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Teknologi Cakra Internasional has taken its commitment to authentic data to the next level with its launch of the new platform InterconnectDATA. This is yet another fascinating addition to the big data space that will enable many people to access timely insights. Teknologi Cakra Internasional has carefully studied the big data space and concluded that the future lies in insights. That is why they created InterconnectDATA, a platform that enables global businesses and professionals to find the necessary information to aid their decisions in business.With this picture in mind, InterconnectDATA is stepping up as a business information platform in Asia that helps industry professionals streamline their business offerings. The business information platform has since its launch become a go-to for authentic data.Its core values guide Teknologi Cakra Internasional in delivering excellent service to its clients. From innovation, agility, loyalty, and even collaboration, Teknologi Cakra Internasional explains, "We question conventional wisdom and challenge the status quo. If there is a better way, we'll find it. We're excited by ingenuity and thrilled to try something new. We are also fast and flexible, dynamic and adaptive, in delivering pragmatic and value-based solutions to succeed in our business."To realize the vision for InterconnectDATA, Maya Miranda Ambarsari, a president commissioner, Andreas Reza, the commissioner, and Rany Fardiany, the Chief Executive Officer, worked tirelessly to launch this authentic data platform. They explain, "It started with a big question. How to find authentic data and information platforms to make the best decisions. With the answers to these questions presenting limitless opportunities, InterconnectDATA was born."Forming strong partnerships in the industry has helped propel InterconnectDATA and their parent company Teknologi Cakra Internasional to the forefront. They have managed to partner with S&P Global, Statista, and the IDX Indonesia stock exchange. "We work with partners around the world from individual Employers and regional startups to multinational enterprises In the public and private sectors, government, and communities."This has enabled platforms like InterconnectDATA to provide smart ways for industry professionals to gather insights around funding, acquisitions, events, and news in their industry or area of interest. With Teknologi Cakra Internasional handling the Information Technology side of things, InterconnectDATA is fully immersed in becoming a big data analytic platform that will change data consumption in the world. The platform's growing popularity is a testament to the need for comprehensive data on private and public markets for various professionals. "When curiosity meets innovation, the world around us moves forward," states CEO Fardiany.Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12898140Press release distributed by PRLog.

