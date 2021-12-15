ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InventHelp Inventor Develops Pool Communicator (LAX-1265)

By PR Newswire
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been employed as a pool technician for 10 years and find it a hassle to text and call 80 clients a week," said one of the inventors from Lancaster, Calif. "This inspired me to develop another form to communicate with customers regarding their pools."

They developed the PTA51 to facilitate communication between a pool service and a customer to save valuable time and energy without having to disrupt customers. This easy to use and effective invention could meter chlorine into a pool over an extended period. Additionally, it would garner a great deal of attention due to its boat based appearance.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1265, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-pool-communicator-lax-1265-301441691.html

SOURCE InventHelp

