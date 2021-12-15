Voters overwhelmingly approve EHCSD $10.4m capital project

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, (WETM-TV) – Tuesday voters in the Elmira Heights Central School District approved a $10.4m capital project, according to Superintendent Michael Gill. The vote was 102 YES, with 19 NO.

“We appreciate the ongoing support our community has shown as we maintain and improve our facilities for our students, families, staff, and the community at large as we protect the investment our community has made over time,” said Superintendent Gill.

This project has three priorities:

Safety and Security upgrades most noticeably to the Middle School Entrance including adding additional security measures and a reorganization to create a more welcoming space for student and family interactions with our school.

Maintenance – to continue to protect the investment of the facility to include window and roof work as well as reconditioning of the track.

Efficiencies – replacement of aged and less efficient boilers, as well as replacing lighting to go with LED lighting throughout the District.

Superintendent Gill said, “Work will begin over the summer of 2022 focusing on lighting replacements, with the biggest parts of construction beginning in the spring of 2023.”

More info on the project can be found at www.heightsschools.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.