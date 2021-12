Many households have several holiday traditions to get them into the spirit. Some families will put up their Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving. Some families will search for a holiday concert. Some families may dig out the matching holiday pajamas and take a group photo. A recent tradition that my father and I have indulged in the past few years is that following Thanksgiving dinner, we put on the always phenomenal Die Hard to usher at the beginning of the Christmas season in our household. I put on my “Yippee Ki Yay” Christmas sweater, grab a warm beverage, and send out my annual holiday messages to the sweet sounds of John McClane saving Christmas for another year since 1988.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO