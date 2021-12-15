ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden says Meadows ‘worthy of being held in contempt’

By Morgan Chalfant, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qJFS_0dNWsGrb00

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress.

Joe Biden
Donald Trump
CBS News

House Jan. 6 committee recommends contempt for Meadows

The House committee investigating the events of January 6 recommended contempt charges against Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. This comes after a series of text messages sent to Meadows from Donald Trump Jr., and various Fox News hosts were revealed. The House is expected to take up a vote Tuesday evening. Nikole Killion reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
siouxlandproud.com

House set on holding Mark Meadows in criminal contempt

(KCAU) — The House is set to vote on holding former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to fully cooperate with the panel probing the January 6 insurrection. Meadows has turned over 9,000 pages of communications, including text messages and emails on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WALA-TV FOX10

House to vote on whether to hold Meadows in Contempt of Congress

The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in Contempt of Congress. The texts, provided by Meadows before he ceased cooperating with the committee, revealed that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even President Donald Trump’s own son were urging Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the siege by his supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#In Contempt#Chief Of Staff#Trump
Fox News

House moves toward vote on Meadows contempt referral

The House of Representatives could vote on the contempt referral for former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as early as Tuesday afternoon, after the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Monday night to recommend prosecution for criminal contempt of Congress after he refused to testify before the panel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The House has held Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress. He's the second official who could face charges over his refusal to cooperate with the Jan. 6 panel.

Just two Republicans voted to hold the former White House chief of staff in contempt of Congress. Contempt: The House voted Tuesday to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress after he refused to testify before the select panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Meadows on track for contempt of Congress charges

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will be the third Trump ally to be subject to a contempt of Congress charge from the Jan. 6 select panel if he refuses to show for a deposition Wednesday. Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Meadows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cbslocal.com

House Expected To Vote On Mark Meadows Contempt Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — The U.S. House of Representatives are set to vote today on a contempt resolution against Mark Meadows. Just hours ago, the House Select Committee voted in favor of recommending Meadows be found in contempt of Congress. During the hearing on Monday night, the nation learned...
CONGRESS & COURTS
