Biden says Meadows ‘worthy of being held in contempt’
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0