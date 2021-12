The convicted kidnapper of a prominent Birmingham businessman who was released in error from the Jefferson County Jail five days ago is now back in custody. Alabaster police, acting on a tip, took 35-year-old Matthew Amos Burke, into custody shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. He was arrested in a traffic stop after leaving a convenience store. Someone had noticed him hanging around the Chevron - which is just off I-65′s exit 238 - and alerted authorities.

