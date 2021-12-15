ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Star Hobson murder: Savannah Brockhill jailed for 25 years

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who murdered her partner's 16-month-old daughter after months of "neglect, cruelty and injury" has been jailed for a minimum of 25 years. Star Hobson suffered "catastrophic" injuries at the hands of Savannah Brockhill, her mother Frankie Smith's "violent-tempered" girlfriend. Judge Mrs Justice Lambert said the toddler was...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Fawcett
BBC

Star Hobson: The short life and death of a beloved toddler

In her 16 short months, Star Hobson lived a life in two halves - the first filled with the warmth of true love, the second with cold, callous mistreatment. Concerns were raised. Star's family say they tried to warn authorities. So how did a little girl adored by so many end up dead after months of physical and emotional abuse?
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing
Shropshire Star

Star Hobson social workers were duped, says babysitter as killer is sentenced

Savannah Brockhill was found guilty of murdering the toddler and mother Frankie Smith was convicted of causing or allowing the little girl’s death. The first person to raise concerns about murdered Star Hobson has said social workers were duped by the toddler’s mother and her girlfriend, who will be sentenced later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jordan Monaghan: Man jailed for murdering his children and partner

A murderer who smothered his own baby daughter and his toddler son before going on to poison a new partner has been jailed for a minimum of 40 years. Jordan Monaghan killed 24-day-old Ruby at their Blackburn home in January 2013. Eight months later, he smothered 21-month-old Logan at a swimming pool.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman found guilty of murdering toddler Star Hobson

A woman has been found guilty of murdering 16-month-old Star Hobson who endured months of assaults and psychological harm before suffering “utterly catastrophic” injuries in her home.Savannah Brockhill 28, was the partner of Star’s mother, Frankie Smith who was cleared of murder at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday but convicted of causing or allowing the toddler’s death.Star was taken to hospital on September 22 2020 from the flat where she lived with her mother in Keighley, West Yorkshire, but her injuries were “utterly catastrophic” and “unsurvivable”, prosecutors told the two-month trial.Jurors heard that Smith’s family and friends had growing fears about bruising they saw on the little girl in the months before she died and made a series of complaints to social services.In each case Brockhill and Smith managed to convince social workers that marks on Star were accidental or that the complaints were made maliciously by people who did not like their relationship.The verdicts come less than a fortnight after the stepmother of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, Emma Tustin, was found guilty of his murder in a case that caused widespread shock and revulsion.Judge Mrs Justice Lambert said Brockhill and Smith will be sentenced on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Agencies seek to understand why chances ‘to protect Star Hobson were missed’

Agencies which had contact with murdered toddler Star Hobson during her short life have said: “We need to fully understand why opportunities to better protect Star were missed.”Bradford’s council leader said on Tuesday that Star was “let down” as the safeguarding partnership of police, primary health providers and social services said it “deeply regrets” that “not all the warning signs” were spotted.Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore said Bradford Council leaders should “hang their heads in shame” and resign.The trial of Savannah Brockhill and Frankie Smith heard how social services were contacted on five separate occasions by concerned relatives and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson: Police say 'no child should ever suffer like Star'

A woman has been found guilty of murdering her partner's 16-month-old daughter after months of physical abuse. West Yorkshire Police read out a statement from the family, who said today's verdict could not bring Star back but that they will take some comfort in the conviction. Det Ch Supt Mark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
BBC

Jordan McClintock jailed for murdering Jason Lee Martin at party

A 19-year-old man has been jailed for life for murdering Jason Lee Martin during a drinks party. Jordan Bradley Jake McClintock had previously denied murdering Mr Martin, but he changed his plea on Wednesday. He stabbed 31-year-old Mr Martin in the leg, severing his femoral artery and causing him to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy