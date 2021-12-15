ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD 252.29 Billion Growth Expected In Retail Merchandising Market By 2025 | 1,200 Sourcing And Procurement Report | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail merchandising procurement category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.52% during 2021-2025. The prices are outlined to rise by 6%-9% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.

Major Retail Merchandising Trends in the Retail Merchandising Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Retail Merchandising with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Retail Merchandising Market
  • Fixed Fee Pricing based pricing
  • Monthly Retailer-based pricing

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Retail Merchandising Procurement?

The Retail Merchandising market will register an incremental spend of about USD 0.34 Billion during the forecast period. Only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

The drivers and inhibitors that influence these global and regional outlooks are also elaborated in detail. Our in-depth growth decomposition analysis covers details on:

  • Factors driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies
  • Regions that hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers
  • Is the spend growth cyclical and when will the growth curve peak?

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Retail Merchandising Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.
  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.
  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?
  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

About SpendEdge: SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

