ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ServiceNow Named A Leader In Digital Process Automation

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

ServiceNow (NOW) - Get ServiceNow, Inc. Report, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation (DPA), Q4 2021. ServiceNow attributes this recognition to its Creator Workflows, which offers a dedicated digital process automation platform for customers looking to drive innovation at speed using low-code.

According to the report, "Low-code vendors have recognized the importance of process automation as critical functionality and ServiceNow is among the leaders in addressing it… ServiceNow shines in areas that are critical to low-code development platforms like all aspects of user experience development tools, integration and security, and also has strong AI capabilities."

"In today's business climate, organizations need to be able to transform fast. And in order to do so, they need agile ways to serve people and help work flow better," said Josh Kahn, SVP of Creator Workflow Products at ServiceNow. "With our low-code solution and process automation capabilities, ServiceNow's Creator Workflows offers a modern approach to digital process automation to capitalize on the opportunity organizations have today."

Built on the Now Platform, ServiceNow Creator Workflows incorporates low-code, integration, and robotic process automation (RPA) to enable customers to:

  • Automate mission-critical processes with ease
  • Empower process developers to automate fast
  • Drive efficiency through automation of mundane work and integration of key systems

In October of this year, ServiceNow announced a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers more deeply understand how work moves across the enterprise and apply those insights to accelerate digital innovation and help predict how to make work better. This investment and partnership will continue to enhance ServiceNow's process optimization capabilities, which in turn will accelerate its customer's digital transformation efforts.

Additional Information:

About ServiceNow:

ServiceNow (NOW) - Get ServiceNow, Inc. Report is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005165/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Delta To Acquire Universal Instruments - A Leader In Precision Automation Solutions For Electronics Manufacturing -to Further Its Smart Manufacturing Capabilities

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. (later referred to as "Delta"), a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, today announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies' R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta's smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tianma Unveils Four Micro-LED Displays At 2021 Micro-LED Ecosystem Alliance Conference

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. ("Tianma", 000050.SZ) held the inaugural 2021 Micro-LED Ecosystem Alliance Conference in Xiamen, China on December 17th. Dozens of representatives from leading manufacturers as well as industry experts and academics from universities worldwide gathered to discuss the technical challenges in producing Micro-LEDs, the applications of Micro-LED technologies and what the future prospects of the field. At the Conference, Tianma unveiled four new types of Micro-LED displays - Spliced, Transparent, Flexible and Rigid - expanding the company's lineup of leading and innovative display technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Polkadot Launches Parachains

BERLIN, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As blockchains have become more widely adopted in recent years, the lack of interoperability among chains has remained a major obstacle. Today, after five years of technical development, Polkadot is proud to launch the first parachains, individual blockchains running in parallel within the Polkadot ecosystem, on its network. This milestone marks a major breakthrough for interconnected blockchain technology. Parachains will be able to interact seamlessly within the Polkadot ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Maya Miranda Ambarsari Launches InterconnectDATA Information Platform For Authentic Data

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Teknologi Cakra Internasional has taken its commitment to authentic data to the next level with its launch of the new platform InterconnectDATA. This is yet another fascinating addition to the big data space that will enable many people to access timely insights. Teknologi Cakra Internasional has carefully studied the big data space and concluded that the future lies in insights. That is why they created InterconnectDATA, a platform that enables global businesses and professionals to find the necessary information to aid their decisions in business.With this picture in mind, InterconnectDATA is stepping up as a business information platform in Asia that helps industry professionals streamline their business offerings. The business information platform has since its launch become a go-to for authentic data.Its core values guide Teknologi Cakra Internasional in delivering excellent service to its clients. From innovation, agility, loyalty, and even collaboration, Teknologi Cakra Internasional explains, "We question conventional wisdom and challenge the status quo. If there is a better way, we'll find it. We're excited by ingenuity and thrilled to try something new. We are also fast and flexible, dynamic and adaptive, in delivering pragmatic and value-based solutions to succeed in our business."To realize the vision for InterconnectDATA, Maya Miranda Ambarsari, a president commissioner, Andreas Reza, the commissioner, and Rany Fardiany, the Chief Executive Officer, worked tirelessly to launch this authentic data platform. They explain, "It started with a big question. How to find authentic data and information platforms to make the best decisions. With the answers to these questions presenting limitless opportunities, InterconnectDATA was born."Forming strong partnerships in the industry has helped propel InterconnectDATA and their parent company Teknologi Cakra Internasional to the forefront. They have managed to partner with S&P Global, Statista, and the IDX Indonesia stock exchange. "We work with partners around the world from individual Employers and regional startups to multinational enterprises In the public and private sectors, government, and communities."This has enabled platforms like InterconnectDATA to provide smart ways for industry professionals to gather insights around funding, acquisitions, events, and news in their industry or area of interest. With Teknologi Cakra Internasional handling the Information Technology side of things, InterconnectDATA is fully immersed in becoming a big data analytic platform that will change data consumption in the world. The platform's growing popularity is a testament to the need for comprehensive data on private and public markets for various professionals. "When curiosity meets innovation, the world around us moves forward," states CEO Fardiany.Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12898140Press release distributed by PRLog.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#Servicenow Inc#Dpa#Creator Workflow Products#Rpa#Celonis
TheStreet

Swiss Crypto Bank Collaborates With MT4 To Introduce Optimal Trading Environment

PRAGUE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As new opportunities in the financial markets emerge on a daily basis, global online trading brand Swiss Crypto Bank has officially announced an interesting collaboration with veteran and trusted trading platform MetaTrader 4. According to Swiss Crypto Bank's spokesperson, Anthony Barone, this is the optimal solution for today's trading environment, and more importantly, for tomorrow's one as well.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Signs Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of Classroom Salon Holdings LLC.

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today it has executed a member unit purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Classroom Salon Holdings, LLC ("Classroom Salon Holdings"). GTII and Classroom Salon Holdings' affiliate Classroom Salon, LLC ("Classroom Salon") had previously extended the execution date for a definitive purchase agreement to December 30, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Cheddar News

Adobe and Microsoft Team Up to Bring 'Delightful' Productivity Tools to Workers

Software giants Adobe and Microsoft are further partnering to build synergy between their productivity tools for the digital-first workplace. Ashley Still, the senior vice president and general manager of digital media at Adobe, talked to Cheddar about the common vision between her company and Microsoft for simplifying work. "It's really important that companies make sure that the tools and applications that employees have at their disposal make their work delightful and easier," Still said in terms of how to judge the success of the partnership.
BUSINESS
tippnews.com

Lender Price and Blend Integrate to Enhance User Experience for Digital Lending Processes

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lender Price and Blend have partnered to provide an enhanced digital experience for both financial services firms and consumers. The integration couples Blend with Lender Price’s FLEX Pricing product via APIs to provide custom pricing questions that will help match a consumer to the appropriate loan program and rate. Lender Price’s pricing engine is used by many top lenders as a core pillar of their digital transformation strategy. Lender Price and Blend’s integration can provide a simple and efficient user experience for originators, and further personalize and streamline consumer loan applications through Blend’s cloud banking platform.
PASADENA, CA
freightwaves.com

White Paper: Digital Document Processing Crucial in Tech Revolution

The logistics industry is in the middle of a veritable technological revolution. The industry was once seen as a haven for Luddites, characterized by its general aversion to change. While the largest operations have been taking advantage of emerging technologies for decades, much of the industry did not begin to embrace technology until the ELD mandate took effect in 2018.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Beyond Protocol Lists Native Token On MEXC Global

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce the listing of its native token on MEXC Global, a cryptocurrency exchange with over 6 million users in over 70 countries. "We are thrilled to offer investors and traders exposure to...
MARKETS
TheStreet

ITecs Enters Into A Partnership With Check Point

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTecs, a Dallas based IT MSP, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Hosting Provider ( https://itecsonline.com ) enters into a partnership with Check Point, a leader in enterprise and SMB cybersecurity products and solutions, to provide iTecs clients with efficacious cybersecurity protection. The collaboration between the two parties enables iTecs to deliver the various services and products to clients as a managed service.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Personal Health Record Software Market (2021 To 2027) - Featuring Health Companion, Practice Fusion And JVS Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Health Record Software Market By Component, By Architecture Type, By Deployment Mode, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Personal Health Record Software Market size is expected to...
MARKETS
TheStreet

System Integration Services Market For Industrial Automation Market In India 2021-2025 - Featuring John Wood Group, ACS INDIA, And Analogic Automation Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The system integration services market for industrial automation in India is poised to grow by $ 420.53 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Worldwide Drone Analytics Industry To 2030 - High Utilization Of Drones For Monitoring Movement Of Individuals Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Analytics Market Research Report: By Component, Solution, Deployment, Application, Industry - Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The value of the global drone analytics market will witness a 32.1% CAGR during 2020-2030,...
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with InfiniChains Co-Founder Jitesh Shetty

Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Jitesh Shetty, co-founder of InfiniChains, the company behind fashion traceability and collaboration platform Credible, discusses why the automotive industry sets an example in material tracking and how to go beyond greenwashing. Name: Jitesh Shetty Title: Co-founder Company: InfiniChains Inc Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? The automotive industry does really well with streamlining their supply chains, from the smallest bolt to a finished car. They do really well...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy