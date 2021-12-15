4-Year-Old Orders Nearly $1,200 of Gelato to Father’s Firestation

Two families on the same street in Bowling Green, Kentucky, put their children to bed last Friday as normal—but, by the morning, seven of the kids were dead. According to the Associated Press, the two families lived on Moss Creek Avenue, which was devastated by a tornado that touched down in the middle of the night. One of the families was made up of two brothers who lived in next door to each other—from their households, one woman, two children, and two infants died. Another family on the same street lost three adults, a 16-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and another child, according to the Associated Press. Neither of the families were able to speak about their grief when contacted by an AP reporter. Neighbor Melinda Allen-Ray said she’s been unable to stop crying since Saturday: “I heard them—it traumatized me. I think about that each night when I go to sleep, when I do sleep... I just think about all those babies.” As of Wednesday, the death toll from the storms hit 88 people; among them are an Amish family that left three small children without parents.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO