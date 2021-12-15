ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Year-Old Orders Nearly $1,200 of Gelato to Father’s Firestation

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cone-gratulations are in order to a resourceful 4-year-old in Sydney, who ordered more than $1,000 worth of premiere gelato on a food delivery app, including a personalized birthday cake. Christian King ordered all of his favorite flavors from Messina Gelato using his father’s phone, which...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

