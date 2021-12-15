ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Runaway Tesla left trail of destruction in central Paris, say witnesses

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – The off-duty taxi driver who crashed a Tesla Model 3 in Paris on Saturday night ploughed through metal posts, a row of pay-to-ride bicycles, a recycling bin full of glass and hit pedestrians and a van before finally coming to a halt, witnesses said. Tillard...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Paris taxi firm suspends Tesla fleet after fatal accident

Paris — France's transport minister said on Wednesday there was no suggestion at this stage that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 taxi was caused by a technical fault. Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the 37 Model 3 cars...
TRAFFIC
teslarati.com

Tesla taxi driver in Paris investigated for ‘suspected manslaughter’ following crash

A taxi driver who was operating a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last Saturday is now under a “formal investigation for suspected manslaughter” following the accident. Over the weekend, a French taxi driver employed by Parisian taxi company G7 crashed a Tesla Model 3, resulting in the death of one and twenty injured pedestrians, three of which are in critical condition. The driver told French authorities and his lawyer that the Model 3 accelerated on its own. However, a statement from Tesla executives in Europe, who spoke to France’s Transport Minister, stated that there was no indication of a technical fault, meaning the accident would have been caused by driver error. The driver, who is now in custody with French police for “suspected manslaughter,” said his foot was applied on the brake pedal when the vehicle accelerated on its own. The driver said he attempted to slow the vehicle down by hitting obstacles with the car, including trash bins.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Tesla Says No Technical Problem To Flag In Fatal Paris Crash

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday told the French government there is no technical fault to flag related to the fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla Model 3 taxi, Reuters reported, citing a government spokesperson. What Happened: French taxi firm G7 has suspended the use of 37 Tesla Model...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Attal
NBC News

Speeding Tesla caught on camera before deadly Paris crash

8-Hour Bath Remodels Are Sweeping The Nation. See How Much It Will Cost YouBrilliant custom solutions for every budget. Merino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino Wool socks are soft, breathable, and naturally moisture-wicking. Plus they're comfy in every season, thanks to Merino Wool's thermoregulating properties. Basically, they're nothing like the itchy wool sweater hanging in your closet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Car Racing#Reuters#African#Cctv#Sarawan#French
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Least Reliable Supercar

One would think a car that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars or more would be flawless mechanically. Some of them are literally built by hand. However, expensive cars can have complex engines and other remarkably detailed features, which require meticulous efforts by the manufacturer — which don’t always succeed. In its study of the […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
94.1 Duke FM

France says China agrees regional approach to pig disease and trade

PARIS (Reuters) – France has signed an agreement with China to ensure pork trade can continue even if an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) occurs, in a breakthrough for European countries threatened by the pig disease, the French government said on Monday. ASF, which is deadly for pigs...
AGRICULTURE
94.1 Duke FM

Norway to tighten COVID-19 restrictions, PM says

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway will further tighten its coronavirus restrictions this week in order to limit the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told news agency NTB on Monday. “The situation is serious. The spread of infection is too high and we have to take action to limit...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.1 Duke FM

Brazil registers 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday; data incomplete

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 3,826 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete because eight of 27 federative units failed to provide updated numbers following a Friday hacking incident. The South...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.1 Duke FM

Google submits proposals to French antitrust in copyright row

PARIS (Reuters) – The French antitrust body said on Wednesday that Google had submitted several proposals on how it would negotiate with news agencies and publishers in a dispute about paying for news content. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
BUSINESS
94.1 Duke FM

Japan government panel clears Moderna COVID vaccine for booster shots

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s health ministry said on Wednesday its panel of experts had agreed Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines could be used for booster shots, setting the stage for official government approval. Japan started administering booster shots this month with Pfizer Inc vaccines. The panel agreed Moderna...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy