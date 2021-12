Destiny 2 has today launched its 3.4.0 update, so here’s everything new with this patch! This one, compared to the majority of Destiny 2 updates, is an absolute beast. Not only does it include all of the 30th Anniversary Update content (including a new dungeon, the Gjallahorn, and more), but it also brings with it massive balancing updates to the games exotic weapons, weapon classes, and subclasses. There’s quite a lot to dig into here, and I’m merely scratching the surface of what’s changed. If you’ve been waiting for a sizeable update, this is your day. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Destiny 2 in its 3.4.0 update!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO