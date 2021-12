A GoFundMe has been launched to help with the burial of a toddler girl who police say died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend. Raylean Richardson, 18 months old, was taken by ambulance to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa about 3 a.m. Friday after she reportedly stopped breathing. Efforts to revive her failed, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO