Millville Car Burglary Suspect Caught on Video: Do You Know Him?

Middle Township Police are investigating a home invasion in Rio Grande where masked gunmen forced their way into a home on Vermont Avenue and stole money. The crime took place before dawn on Friday, Dec. 10, when Middle Township Police were called to a home on the 200 block of Vermont Avenue in Rio Grande. When police arrived at about 5:30 am, four victims of the armed robbery said two people wearing ski masks had forced their way into the home and stolen money.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO