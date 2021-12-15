ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Millville Car Burglary Suspect Caught on Video: Do You Know Him?

By Eddie Davis
 3 days ago
Take a close look at the man in this photo. Do you recognize him? If so, Millville Police would like to hear from you. Millville Police are...

SoJO 104.9

Wildwood, NJ, Police: Two Arrested, One Wanted for Home Burglary

Cops in Wildwood say two people have been arrested and one other person is still wanted in connection to a home burglary last weekend. Officers were called to the 100 east block of Garfield Avenue around 10:30 last Sunday night, according to the Wildwood Police Department, after a homeowner received an alert from a surveillance system.
WILDWOOD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Report: Explosion Levels a Home in Vineland, NJ; One Injured

A published report says one person was injured after an explosion leveled a home in Vineland Wednesday afternoon. WPVI-TV reports the explosion happened in the 3700 block of Cornucopia Avenue. Video from the scene shows practically nothing left of the home. The station says one person was flown to an...
VINELAND, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Gunmen in Ski Masks Steal Money in Bold Rio Grande, NJ Home Invasion

Middle Township Police are investigating a home invasion in Rio Grande where masked gunmen forced their way into a home on Vermont Avenue and stole money. The crime took place before dawn on Friday, Dec. 10, when Middle Township Police were called to a home on the 200 block of Vermont Avenue in Rio Grande. When police arrived at about 5:30 am, four victims of the armed robbery said two people wearing ski masks had forced their way into the home and stolen money.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cops: Pleasantville, NJ, Man Arrested; Found With $55,000 Worth of Drugs

Cops in Atlantic City say a man from Pleasantville was arrested Wednesday morning and found to have $55,000 worth of illegal drugs. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 28-year-old Maseter Laurent has been charged with four counts of possession of CDS, four counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
