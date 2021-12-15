Fire contained at Timet plant in Toronto

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) – The Walmart in Jackson, Ohio will be closing for a few days for sanitization, store management confirms Tuesday. The store will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The plan is to reopen Thursday at 6 a.m. Management says the closure is for a combination of sanitizing...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- A homeless camp under US Route 250 caught on fire early Friday morning. Another Wheeling homeless camp is being dismantled According to Assistant Fire Chief Eric Cianelli, the call came in around 7 a.m. after a tent caught fire at the homeless camp. Authorities say both people inside the tent escaped unharmed. […]
Firefighters responded to the International Paper Company Monday morning after a tank behind the business caught fire and exploded. The business is located along Closner and Chapin. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to keep it from causing any major damage to the building. The cause of the...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is responding to a hazmat situation at Haviland Enterprises on Ann Street. The public is advised to avoid the area. GRFD explains there was a small release of gas that seeped from the building, adding the reaction has bee contained and there is no threat to the public.
Wilson, N.C. — Crews battled a massive fire at a business in historic downtown Wilson Wednesday night. The Wilson Fire Department says it got the call around 8:08 p.m about a fire at B & S Wholesale Tire Center, right near the popular Whirligig Park. Wilson fire said the...
SHELBY—Walnut Hill Feeds, 6048 St.Rt.98 in Shelby, caught fire overnight. A small fire in the Pellet Machine was the source. No injuries were reported. Fire Departments responding to the fire were Tiro-Auburn, Plymouth, New Washington, and Liberty townships.
An entire bridge went missing from an Ohio field about a month ago, and now police are requesting help to find it. The bridge — 58 feet long, 10 feet wide and 6 feet high — was being stored in a field on the west side of Seiberling Street, behind Harwick Standard Corp., in Akron, according to a post from the Akron Police Department.
WESTON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after leaving a child outside in “freezing temperatures” while under the influence at a hotel in Weston. On Nov. 19, troopers with the Lewis County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were performing an investigation at the Quality Inn in Weston when they were flagged down […]
Warning: Graphic Images Below An Ohio K9 was found dead and an Ohio Sheriff is offering a reward for any information that will lead to an arrest. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says their dog wardens responded to Madison Twp. for a deceased K9. Cane Corso was found in a cage covered in feces. The […]
The tornadoes that devastated the Midwest and parts of the South this weekend were some of the deadliest on record in the US. When one hit 2 miles from her house, Amazon worker Leslie Campbell missed her warehouse shift. Amazon's HR team said at first it had no record of...
A West Virginia man is being charged after records show him throwing his girlfriend’s baby and hitting her. According to a criminal complaint Alijah Hitchcock, 21, hit his girlfriend in the face after an argument. The complaint also stated, from WCHS, that Hitchcocktherw the girlfriend’s baby to ground during the incident. WCHS reports that deputies […]
Officials got a 911 call about a “giant snapping turtle … walking down the street” in Washington County, Pennsylvania. A waterways conservation officer was able to wrangle the 100-pound creature — turns out, it wasn’t a snapping turtle at all.
PHILADELPHIA (WSAV) – A Georgia woman crashed a school bus on a Pennsylvania interstate Tuesday, ultimately causing five fatalities, according to police. Authorities said the bus was being driven to Canada for delivery. There were no passengers on board. NBC Philadelphia reports the 69-year-old driver, who has not been identified, caused two multi-vehicle crashes on […]
TOLEDO, Ohio — As of Tuesday, about 54% of Ohioans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But, health officials are pushing to bring that number up ahead of the holiday season, and as more cases of the omicron variant pop up in the state. On Monday, a case of the...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman from Koppel, Beaver County said the aftermath from the tornado that ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky, is unlike anything she’s ever seen. Angelina Johnson moved to Millersville, Missouri, with her husband about five years ago. She said they had to take cover when tornado sirens started going off Friday night, but she said her town was spared.
LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding a teenager. Antonio Fahle ran away sometime between 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night and 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. He has family that lives in the Dayton area, but his whereabouts is unknown. Fahle is 14 years old, about 6’4” and […]
(WKBN) — The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Southern Ohio early Sunday afternoon. The 3.0 magnitude quake was about 2 miles northeast of Manchester, Ohio in Adams County, near the Ohio River. It happened at 12:52 p.m. at a depth of 7.3 miles underground. By 3 p.m., at least 163 people reported feeling the quake.
