Baltimore 7-Eleven is the latest target for ATM thieves

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Another day, another attempted ATM theft.

This time at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue.

Like several other similar incidents, police say a group of men used a van overnight to ram through the front of the store.

MORE : ATM thieves target SECU Credit Union in Glen Burnie

In many cases like this one, the thieves have ultimately been unsuccessful at stealing the machines.

But around the same time Tuesday, an ATM was taken from the Shell gas station in the 9000 block of Belair Road.

SEE ALSO : ATM thieves strike again, this time in Elkridge and it's all on video

It's unknown if this is the work of one group or many, but few arrests have been made in these types of cases that's impacted most of the Baltimore Metropolitan Region over the last several months.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

