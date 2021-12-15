ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Support tornado victims in Kentucky with ‘Christmas on 18 Wheels’ relief effort

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Following the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky, a local holiday relief effort has been put together to help those impacted by the storms.

The Christmas on 18 Wheels donation drive kicks off Thursday, Dec. 16. All donations can be dropped off at:

  • Callaway Fire Dept
  • Springfield’s Fire Department
  • Panama City Beach Fire Rescue
  • All Bay County Fire Departments
  • Bay County Emergency Management (on Hwy 2300)
  • Bill Byrd Kia of Panama City.
Local man says extended family members fell victim to Kentucky tornado

They will be collecting everyday home living items, school supplies, feminine products, flashlights, food, pet food, water, tarps, and new unwrapped toys to bring to the victims of the deadly storms.

Donations will be accepted until Jan. 1.

Once everything has been collected, they will drive all the donations over to Kentucky via semi-trucks.

