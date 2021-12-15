ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA spacecraft touches the sun

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYlQ2_0dNWqVmq00

A NASA spacecraft, the Parker Solar Probe, has become the first to officially “touch” the sun, going through the outermost atmosphere known as the corona.

NASA announced the news in a Facebook post, saying the probe “sampled particles and magnetic fields” in the sun’s corona.

Though NASA announced the news Tuesday, the Parker Solar Probe actually flew the corona in April during the probe’s eighth close approach to the sun, The Associated Press reported. Since then, scientists have been working to get the data back and then confirm it.

NASA compared the achievement to the 1969 moon landing, saying “Just as landing on the Moon allowed scientists to understand how it was formed, touching the very stuff the Sun is made of will help scientists uncover critical information about our closest star and its influence on the solar system.”

The sun does not have a solid surface, so the information from the corona will give scientists the clearest picture of how solar outbursts impact life on Earth, The Associated Press reported.

The Sun’s corona is hotter than the surface of the star, at one million degrees Kelvin (1,800,000 degrees Fahrenheit), while the surface is around 6,000 Kelvin (10,340 degrees Fahrenheit), CNN reported.

At its closest, the probe was 8.1 million miles above the solar surface, but still within the sun’s corona. The Parker Solar Probe will keep moving closer to the sun, with its final orbit in 2025, The Associated Press reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

James Webb Space Telescope Set To Launch With Image Technology Developed In Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – Equipped with technology developed in the Bay Area, the James Webb Space Telescope is set to leave Earth on Christmas Eve, with the goal of providing a look deeper into space. It’s a highly anticipated launch, as scientists hope it’ll provide a new look into space and time – and a glimpse at first light. “James Webb is a flagship mission to study the first light in the universe, the evolution of stars and planets, and it’s the next great observatory to be launched from NASA,” said Dr. Alison Nordt, the Director of Space Science and Instrumentation...
PALO ALTO, CA
Orlando Sentinel

Problem with Artemis hardware to push NASA moon shot until at least March

While testing the fully stacked Artemis I rocket at Kennedy Space Center, NASA has found a problem that will delay the planned moon launch until at least March. The Space Launch System rocket topped with the Orion capsule have been undergoing integrated testing inside the Vehicle Assembly Building ahead of a planned rollout to Launch Pad 39-B for a wet dress rehearsal in which NASA will fill ...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacecraft#Life On Earth#The Solar System#The Parker Solar Probe#The Associated Press#Cnn#Cox Media Group
The Guardian

Nasa sets new date for James Webb space telescope launch

The much-delayed launch of the James Webb space telescope will go ahead on 24 December, Nasa and the company overseeing the launch have confirmed. The project, begun in 1989, was originally expected to deploy the instrument – which will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever to be launched into space – in the early 2000s.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch

The much-delayed launch of the James Webb space telescope will go ahead on December 24, NASA and the company overseeing the launch confirmed on Saturday. "The James Webb Space Telescope is confirmed for the target launch date of December 24," tweeted launch company Arianespace, adding that it would go ahead at 12:20 GMT on that day.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA probe becomes first in history to ‘touch’ the sun

A NASA probe has “touched” the sun, making it the first human-made object ever to perform such a feat. The space agency described the achievement as “one major step” for its probe and “one giant leap for solar science.”. The Parker Solar Probe passed in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ComicBook

NASA Just Touched the Sun for the First Time Ever

For the first time in recorded history, a spacecraft has touched the Sun. Tuesday, NASA announced its Parker Solar Probe had passed through the star's upper atmosphere—a layer called the corona—to sample particles and magnetic fields earlier this year. In fact, a study published by researchers suggests the probe has had upwards of eight flybys.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Berkeleyan Online

Parker Solar Probe touches the sun — a first for any spacecraft

For the first time in history, a spacecraft has touched the sun. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, which carries instruments built at UC Berkeley, flew through the sun’s upper atmosphere — the corona — for a few hours on April 28, 2021, sampling particles and magnetic fields for the first time from one of the hottest places in the solar system.
BERKELEY, CA
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Dec. 11-17, 2021From Daria Navalnaya, the daughter of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny holding her father's portrait at the European Parliament in Strasbourg France where she received the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought Award, the European Union's top human rights prize, on behalf of her father, to a burned man receiving care at a hospital after he was injured when a gasoline truck overturned and exploded, in Cap-Haiten, Haiti killing multiple people and injuring dozens of others, to the grief-stricken sister of Rameez Ahmad, a policeman, wailing at his funeral, after he was killed...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
79K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy