Public Health

Minnesota tops 10,000 virus deaths; other surgeries delayed

 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota topped 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday while hospitals around the state continue to delay surgeries as the coronavirus patients crowd hospitals. The state Department of Health reported 54 new deaths due to the virus, lifting the total fatalities to 10,018 since the start...

www.registercitizen.com

tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
q957.com

Minnesota bar owner who defied virus orders found guilty

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The owner of a bar in Albert Lea was found guilty of six criminal misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for defying Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders to close her business last winter. The jury found Lisa Hanson, 57, guilty after deliberating...
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Minnesota State
WDIO-TV

Surgery delays grow at hospitals dealing with COVID-19

Minnesota health care systems say surgery delays are growing as coronavirus patients crowd hospitals. Doctors say hospitals have deferred procedures to free up beds, leaving some patients in prolonged pain. Patient demand over the past month has been the highest in the 21 months of the pandemic, according to health...
HEALTH SERVICES
WDIO-TV

A virus outbreak occurs at Minnesota State University

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has the state’s second confirmed coronavirus case involving the omicron variant. University President Edward Inch has sent a letter to faculty, staff and students telling them that the Minnesota Department of Health had notified school officials that the omicron variant was confirmed in a vaccinated person at the university.
MINNESOTA STATE
arcamax.com

Colorado surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado passed a grim milestone in the nearly two-year COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic: 10,000 deaths. As of Tuesday, the state counted 10,018 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. "This is largely a pandemic of the unvaccinated, with the arrival of the contagious variant delta the unvaccinated...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Second Student Dies Of School-Related Virus Infection This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A second student has died this year as a result of a school-related COVID-19 infection, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Three students have died due to COVID-19 infections related to schools since the pandemic began, and 18 staff members have died in total. “This is tragic news and I hope Minnesotans can pull together and do all we can to prevent another student from dying of this virus,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. Information identifying the student was not released in the MDH report. Data also shows that over 47,000 PreK-12 students have tested positive for the virus in connection to attending school. On Thursday, Minnesota’s latest positivity rate continued to tick up, reaching 11.9%, the highest figure reported as of Dec. 1, due to data lag. It’s the highest the positivity rate has been since last December.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: More Mild Temps, Storms Possible Wednesday How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed? Fmr. MPD Officer Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard Kim Potter Trial - Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

Omicron Cases Rise in Connecticut; Virus Deaths Top 9,000

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The number of coronavirus infections involving the omicron variant has nearly quadrupled to 40 in Connecticut over the past week and is projected to comprise half of all new cases within the next two weeks, state officials said Thursday. The state also reported 56 more...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Finger Lakes Times

Geneva General, Thompson delaying non-urgent surgeries

GENEVA/CANANDAIGUA — Two area health systems are delaying elective surgeries, partly due to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recent executive order limiting those surgeries at hospitals with less than 10% bed capacity. As of Friday, nearly 40 hospitals in the state were on that list, including Geneva General Hospital, which is part...
GENEVA, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

OSU Wexner delays some nonemergent surgeries

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will postpone nonemergent surgeries that require overnight stays beginning Jan. 3, The Columbus Dispatch reported. It also won't schedule any new appointments between now and Jan. 3. The decision was because of a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, NBC4 reported. "Between now and...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Philly

Health Officials Pleading For More Pennsylvanians To Get Flu Shots As Hospitals Nearing Capacity Due To COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Public health officials are launching a full-court press to urge people to get the flu shot as well as the COVID-19 vaccine, and there are particular concerns for the elderly and children. Pennsylvania health officials are sounding the alarm, saying fewer people are getting flu shots this year, and hospitals are seeing twice as many emergency room visits for the flu than there were two years ago. “The flu seasons can be quite variable, but again, remember last year, we were wearing masks and we were staying away from crowds,” Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said, “and we’re not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Free Press

State reaches 10,000 COVID deaths

MANKATO — Minnesota’s pandemic death toll surpassed 10,000 Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 54 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, including a Sibley County resident in their 90s. There have now been 10,018 deaths across the state and 391 in the nine-county Free Press coverage area. The...
MANKATO, MN

