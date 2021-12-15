ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SKETCHY EDTECH VIDEOS SAVE STUDENTS ONE MONTH OF STUDY TIME, PRODUCES BETTER DOCTORS, ACCORDING TO NEW POLL

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A vast majority (86%) of medical school students who study using education technology company Sketchy 's animated learning videos said that they will go on to become better doctors because of the platform, according to a new poll conducted by Quadrant Strategies and commissioned by Sketchy. With a mission to make learning unforgettable for everyone, Sketchy is used by approximately 77% of all medical students in the U.S.

86% of medical school students using Sketchy's animated learning videos said they will go on to become better doctors.

In addition to ensuring medical students emerge from the classroom with the ability to retain and recall information throughout their careers as physicians, Sketchy is building more well-rounded doctors. The national survey of Sketchy users also found that it's a huge time saver, giving an average of 18 hours of studying time back to students each week. That amounts to approximately 30 days per student, each school year. Doctors-to-be are using this time to catch up on sleep (73%), connect with family and friends (51%) and exercise (52%).

"While the mission for founding Sketchy stemmed from real-life medical school students creating a more effective way for themselves and their classmates to make it through rigorous medical school coursework, seeing validation that the results of that work extend into real patient care is incredibly rewarding for our team," said Sketchy's President Andrew Sugerman and Co-Founder and CEO Saud Siddiqui in a joint statement. "We're also excited to see the rewards of using Sketchy include extra time every week for overworked medical school students to learn proper self-care and time management tools to maintain a healthier lifestyle."

Sketchy believes setting healthy habits while in medical school lays a foundation for key practices such as sleep hygiene to continue when practicing medicine in the real world, especially as sleep deprivation in physicians is reported to be linked to serious medical errors, according to a study published in JAMA .

By leveraging the "method of loci," an ancient Greek technique that creates spatial relationships between key information using symbols, Sketchy helps students better retain and recall complex information as 90% say they score better on exams with Sketchy. In fact, when medical school moved to online learning during the pandemic, 89% of Sketchy users say they learned more information from Sketchy than from their online classes.

In addition, nine in 10 Sketchy users wish they could have had Sketchy for other subjects during undergrad and to help them prepare for the MCAT (Medical College Admission Test). The company recently entered the $1.2 billion test prep market, launching Sketchy MCAT to help aspiring doctors prepare for the exam.

Further expanding into other subjects, the company also launched Sketchy Pharmacy , which offers students the most critical content to master the NAPLEX (North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination) and earn a pharmacy degree; and Sketchy PA , to equip students studying to become Physicians Assistants with engaging content to help them get through their coursework.

For more information about Sketchy, visit Sketchy.com or follow @SketchyMedical on Instagram, /SketchyMedical on Facebook or @SketchyMedical on Twitter.

Survey MethodologyQuadrant Strategies conducted an online national survey of 801 Sketchy users 18 and older between October 14 and 17, 2021. The margin of error is +/- 3.39%. Quadrant Strategies is a leading research firm based in Washington, D.C.

About SketchySketchy is an online visual learning platform that helps students effortlessly learn and recall information through a blend of art, story, spaced repetition and memory palace techniques. Founded by four medical students, Sketchy believes in a reimagined education system, greater access to knowledge and expanding every person's potential through learning. It's the go-to year-round visual learning companion for students who are tasked with retaining overwhelming amounts of information, and features top-notch material informed by the brightest leaders in every field. Sketchy sketches combine art, expertise and symbols to reflect the key elements of the lesson so viewers can remember the information forever. The Chernin Group and Reach Capital invested $30 million in the company in 2020. For more information, visit https://sketchy.com/ .

Contact: Alafair Hall Shane/Nahley Communications alafair@shanenahley.com 415-730-9044

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sketchy-edtech-videos-save-students-one-month-of-study-time-produces-better-doctors-according-to-new-poll-301445502.html

SOURCE Sketchy

