Harrison County, TX

Harrison County has spike in COVID-19 cases

 4 days ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced today that the county has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases this past week, adding an additional 42 new cases. One additional fatality was also reported,...

United Way begins book vending machine program for Gregg, Harrison schools

KILGORE, Texas — The Greater Longview United Way has started a grant program that will allow local schools in Gregg and Harrison counties to receive book vending machines. The grant is part of United Way’s Read to Succeed initiative, which focuses on promoting literacy so that students are reading on or above grade level by the end of third grade, according to the agency.
KILGORE, TX
Marshall hires former Longview city manager as interim leader

LONGVIEW, Texas — Marshall councilmembers have officially hired former Longview City Manager David Willard as the city’s interim city manager. Councilmembers voted 5-2 in favor of hiring Willard, with Councilmembers Vernia Calhoun and Leo Morris voting against him. The vote took place after an almost two-hour closed session...
Carmela's Magical Santa Land operator says unauthorized vendors disrupting vehicle line

LONGVIEW, Texas — Vendors setting up on the road along the vehicle line outside Carmela's Magical Santa Land could face legal trouble. Carmela Davis, who operates the massive light display just outside the Longview city limits on U.S. 259, spoke Monday before Gregg County commissioners to request their help. She said vendors are setting up in the road and on the right of way near the entrance.
Rusk County students 'learn, grow, eat and go'

KILGORE, Texas — The first full week of December marked the semester completion of a very rewarding and successful collaboration of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s “Learn, Grow, Eat, & Go” (LGEG) program with Full Armor Christian Academy third and fourth grades, Leverett’s Chapel third grade, Laneville fourth grade, and Rusk County Home School Cooperative third, fourth and fifth grades.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Tire processor opens facility in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — ArkLaTex Tire Processing has opened its first facility to provide a way for East Texans and surrounding regions to dispose of tires. The company opened its first location in Linden in Cass County, said Operations Director Stephen McLemore, but he said the company does have plans to expand into other locations.
CASS COUNTY, TX
Fourth person indicted in Longview convenience store robbery

LONGVIEW, Texas — A fourth suspect has been indicted in a June gas station robbery in Longview, according to court documents. Craedel Koran Cook Jr., 22, of Princeton, Louisiana, is charged with aggravated robbery and was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury in connection with a June 12 incident at EZ Mart on Judson Road. Cook was arrested Thursday and booked into the Gregg County Jail where he was being held without bond on Friday.
LONGVIEW, TX
NET Health: Gregg County sees 26 new cases over the weekend

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Active cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County on Monday increased slightly during the weekend, according to public health data. On Monday, active cases in county residents increased by nearly 7% from Thursday, according to statistics released by the Northeast Texas Public Health District. The county’s...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Longview ISD to consider bond for campus upgrades

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is looking into calling a bond to improve facilities after the board of trustees approved the move Monday night. Superintendent James Wilcox said the district has finalized a facility needs assessment, and the administration will move forward in planning to address campuses needs through a bond program.
LONGVIEW, TX
College View all abilities park opens in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas — College View Park, which is for visitors of all ages and abilities, opened Monday across from Panola College. “This is a really exciting time for the city and for our community,” Carthage City Manager Steve Williams said. “I can imagine our occupational therapy assistant students — they’re probably taking a break sitting out across over here, and they look over and see this site, and they say ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to have a park over here?’ And it could have ended right there, but it didn’t, because they took that idea and they ran with it and said, ‘What do we need to do to get this accomplished?’
CARTHAGE, TX
Gregg County commissioners appoint Pct. 2 constable

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County commissioners in a 4-to-1 vote Monday appointed a constable for Precinct 2 to fill the unexpired term of Billy Fort whose resignation becomes effective Dec. 31. Roger Askew, a Spring Hill ISD school resource officer, was appointed on the recommendation of Pct. 2...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Longview ISD awarding more than $3M to achieving teachers in incentive pay

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is awarding more than $3.1 million in incentive pay for achieving teachers, with a few of the very highest-performing teachers projected to receive more than $30,000 extra in their December paychecks. Incentive bonus distribution will come in "lump sum" disbursement beginning on Dec. 17.
Tyler PD Enlists Help of DNA Doe Project

TYLER, Texas — Investigative genetic genealogists from the DNA Doe Project along with Tyler Police Detective James Holt have confirmed the identification of the remains of a man found in 2004 in a local barn as Kim Ryan Casey. On December 23, 2004 juveniles found a decomposed human skeleton...
TYLER, TX
Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop to retire at the end of Jan. 2022

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department Chief Mike Bishop announced Tuesday he plans to retire from the Longview Police Department at the end of Jan. 2022 after 32 years of service, including six as chief. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Bishop originally joined the Longview Police Department...
LONGVIEW, TX
Camfil USA announces new $45 million Kilgore manufacturing facility

KILGORE, Texas — Exciting and amazing is how Kilgore Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Lisa Denton described a deal expected to bring a new $45 million manufacturing facility to the city. Officials on Monday announced Camfil USA’s plans to build a new air filtration manufacturing facility in Kilgore’s Synergy...
KILGORE, TX
Habitat for Humanity of Smith County Becomes First Program Sponsor of UT Tyler Radio

TYLER, Texas — Habitat for Humanity of Smith County (HFHSC) is the first program sponsor for The University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) Radio 99.7 KVUT. UT Tyler Radio is a community service of UT Tyler that began airing on Sept. 14. Its mission is to educate, enrich, enlighten, inspire and inform. Listeners can tune in at 99.7 or stream at UTTR.org. HFHSC is the sponsor of KVUT’s “Morning Edition,” which airs 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
