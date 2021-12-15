Harrison County has spike in COVID-19 cases

CARTHAGE, Texas — College View Park, which is for visitors of all ages and abilities, opened Monday across from Panola College. “This is a really exciting time for the city and for our community,” Carthage City Manager Steve Williams said. “I can imagine our occupational therapy assistant students — they’re probably taking a break sitting out across over here, and they look over and see this site, and they say ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to have a park over here?’ And it could have ended right there, but it didn’t, because they took that idea and they ran with it and said, ‘What do we need to do to get this accomplished?’

CARTHAGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO