ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Introducing AMP-UP RB From Autonomic Materials, Inc.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Autonomic Materials, Inc. (AMI), a leading developer of smart coatings incorporating microencapsulation technology, announces the expansion of its product portfolio to include AMP-UP TM RB, a self-healing, low VOC protective solution for rebar and structural metals embedded in concrete. Built on AMI's groundbreaking corrosion inhibiting technology platform, AMP-UP RB was explicitly designed for long-term corrosion protection of structural metals embedded in concrete during new construction and concrete repair.

AMP-UPTM RB, a self-healing, low VOC protective solution for rebar and structural metals embedded in concrete

During new construction and repairs, protective coatings may be damaged, requiring inspections and touch-ups. AMP-UP RB minimizes the need for these inspections and touch-ups by offering a self-healing barrier that maintains corrosion resistance after damage.

In addition, AMP-UP RB provides unlimited open time prior to concrete encapsulation. This unique feature offers contractors unprecedented flexibility in planning their restoration projects and allows for structural steel to be coated in advance of arrival at the site for new construction projects.

AMP-UP RB is a single component product, which eliminates errors and waste associated with mixing multiple components while saving significant time during field application. It contains extremely low VOCs rendering it safer for applicators and the environment.

"The development of AMP-UP RB is a great example of our company responding to the market in designing a product's attributes. The best corrosion protection solutions must be effective, easy to deploy correctly, and environmentally sustainable. AMP-UP RB is that kind of product. It's a win all the way around, and I couldn't be prouder of the efforts of our product development team," said Dr. Gerald Wilson, AMI's CEO. "Every attribute of the product considered the needs of asset owners, engineers, and contractors. Even the color was chosen to make it easier for applicators to be able to tell which parts of the reinforcing steel had already been coated," added AMI's Product Manager, Chris Dayton.

AMP-UP RB meets the FDOT 931 specifcation and is currently available in North America, with availability internationally expected to quickly follow. More information about the product can be found on the company's website ( www.autonomicmaterials.com/products)

About Autonomic Materials, Inc.Based in Champaign, IL, AMI is a leading developer of high-performance coatings based on its proprietary, microencapsulation technology platform. The company is committed to developing products for users who care about protecting critical assets without sacrificing performance, harming those who maintain or use the assets, or having an adverse effect on the environment.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-amp-up-rb-from-autonomic-materials-inc-301444755.html

SOURCE Autonomic Materials

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market 2021-2025: The Usage Of IoT With Cold Chain Driving The Biopharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The biopharma cold chain packaging market is poised to grow by $1.85 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period. The report on the biopharma cold chain packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in the biopharmaceutical sector and the increasing number of new drugs approved by the FDA.The biopharma cold chain packaging market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Delta To Acquire Universal Instruments - A Leader In Precision Automation Solutions For Electronics Manufacturing -to Further Its Smart Manufacturing Capabilities

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. (later referred to as "Delta"), a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, today announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies' R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta's smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tianma Unveils Four Micro-LED Displays At 2021 Micro-LED Ecosystem Alliance Conference

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. ("Tianma", 000050.SZ) held the inaugural 2021 Micro-LED Ecosystem Alliance Conference in Xiamen, China on December 17th. Dozens of representatives from leading manufacturers as well as industry experts and academics from universities worldwide gathered to discuss the technical challenges in producing Micro-LEDs, the applications of Micro-LED technologies and what the future prospects of the field. At the Conference, Tianma unveiled four new types of Micro-LED displays - Spliced, Transparent, Flexible and Rigid - expanding the company's lineup of leading and innovative display technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

System Integration Services Market For Industrial Automation Market In India 2021-2025 - Featuring John Wood Group, ACS INDIA, And Analogic Automation Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The system integration services market for industrial automation in India is poised to grow by $ 420.53 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amp#Rebar#Autonomic Materials#Ami#Voc#Amp Uptm Rb
TheStreet

Worldwide Drone Analytics Industry To 2030 - High Utilization Of Drones For Monitoring Movement Of Individuals Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Analytics Market Research Report: By Component, Solution, Deployment, Application, Industry - Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The value of the global drone analytics market will witness a 32.1% CAGR during 2020-2030,...
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Stem buys solar asset management software company Also Energy Holdings

Stem Inc. said Thursday it agreed to pay $695 million in cash and stock to buy privately held Also Energy Holdings Inc., solar asset management software maker. Stem's purchase price includes 75% cash and about 25% in common stock for Also Energy Holdings, which is backed by Clairvest Group Inc. shares of Stem Inc., an energy storage network provider based in San Francisco, are down 12.4% so far in 2021.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Report Indicates Apple Inc. May Launch Autonomous Car by 2025

With the nascent electric vehicle sector poised to grow exponentially over the next decade, a couple of firms companies that haven’t been in the automotive sector have thrown their hats into the electric vehicle ring. Amazon, for instance, has invested billions of dollars in Rivian, an EV startup that will build electric vans, pickup trucks, and SUVs. A new report from Bloomberg indicates that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working on an autonomous electric vehicle that will launch in 2025.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Swiss Crypto Bank Collaborates With MT4 To Introduce Optimal Trading Environment

PRAGUE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As new opportunities in the financial markets emerge on a daily basis, global online trading brand Swiss Crypto Bank has officially announced an interesting collaboration with veteran and trusted trading platform MetaTrader 4. According to Swiss Crypto Bank's spokesperson, Anthony Barone, this is the optimal solution for today's trading environment, and more importantly, for tomorrow's one as well.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Maya Miranda Ambarsari Launches InterconnectDATA Information Platform For Authentic Data

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Teknologi Cakra Internasional has taken its commitment to authentic data to the next level with its launch of the new platform InterconnectDATA. This is yet another fascinating addition to the big data space that will enable many people to access timely insights. Teknologi Cakra Internasional has carefully studied the big data space and concluded that the future lies in insights. That is why they created InterconnectDATA, a platform that enables global businesses and professionals to find the necessary information to aid their decisions in business.With this picture in mind, InterconnectDATA is stepping up as a business information platform in Asia that helps industry professionals streamline their business offerings. The business information platform has since its launch become a go-to for authentic data.Its core values guide Teknologi Cakra Internasional in delivering excellent service to its clients. From innovation, agility, loyalty, and even collaboration, Teknologi Cakra Internasional explains, "We question conventional wisdom and challenge the status quo. If there is a better way, we'll find it. We're excited by ingenuity and thrilled to try something new. We are also fast and flexible, dynamic and adaptive, in delivering pragmatic and value-based solutions to succeed in our business."To realize the vision for InterconnectDATA, Maya Miranda Ambarsari, a president commissioner, Andreas Reza, the commissioner, and Rany Fardiany, the Chief Executive Officer, worked tirelessly to launch this authentic data platform. They explain, "It started with a big question. How to find authentic data and information platforms to make the best decisions. With the answers to these questions presenting limitless opportunities, InterconnectDATA was born."Forming strong partnerships in the industry has helped propel InterconnectDATA and their parent company Teknologi Cakra Internasional to the forefront. They have managed to partner with S&P Global, Statista, and the IDX Indonesia stock exchange. "We work with partners around the world from individual Employers and regional startups to multinational enterprises In the public and private sectors, government, and communities."This has enabled platforms like InterconnectDATA to provide smart ways for industry professionals to gather insights around funding, acquisitions, events, and news in their industry or area of interest. With Teknologi Cakra Internasional handling the Information Technology side of things, InterconnectDATA is fully immersed in becoming a big data analytic platform that will change data consumption in the world. The platform's growing popularity is a testament to the need for comprehensive data on private and public markets for various professionals. "When curiosity meets innovation, the world around us moves forward," states CEO Fardiany.Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12898140Press release distributed by PRLog.
WORLD
TheStreet

The Green Token, Electric Tokenized Vehicles' (ETV) Private Sale Is Around The Corner

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Tokenized Vehicles, a sustainable blockchain-based entity, has announced the most-anticipated news that the launch of their native token, ETV, will go live for the public shortly. The specialty of the private sale of the ETV tokens is that the platform bestows access not only to their internal team but also to the general audience who has a great passion for safeguarding the environment. Being the first sale of the platform, ETV tokens will be available at the lowest possible price as the cost/ETV will be increased in the subsequent rounds. Electric Tokenized Vehicle operates with the objective of reducing the carbon dioxide emissions created by automobiles used in the transport industry. It proposes electric vehicles as a phenomenal alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles and wishes to create a revolution in the transport sector and parcel services with the implementation of cutting-edge technology, blockchain. ETV, the indigenous token of the platform, has smart contracts on BEP-20 standard (Binance Smart Chain) and Cardano blockchain network. These ETV tokens power all the transport-associated services, which generates good income for the holders (owners of e-vehicles). As a matter of the first phase, the platform focuses on electric motorcycles, and soon other electric vehicles such as cars, cargos, and buses will be included. Additionally, the platform will launch Staking functionality (Proof of Stake) in which the participants can stake their ETV tokens to gain interest over 20% APY. The platform has also announced some exclusive privileges for the investors participating in the private sale of ETV tokens. It includes, Big Bonanza - A fabulous bonus of an extra 25% in the purchase of ETV tokens. Thrilling Trips - Free trips to Galapagos Island and Guayaquil, Ecuador, in the year 2022.Alluring Airdrop - Investors gain access to the exciting airdrops. To be precise, the higher the circulation of the ETV tokens in the market, the higher will be the coverage of electric vehicles in the cities. The higher the electric vehicles in the city, the lesser will be the CO2 emissions, and the greener will be the planet.
CARS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EPAY, CCMP, SUNS; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY) - Get Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bottomline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MARATHON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon securities between October 30, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 15, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Corsa Coal Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

FRIEDENS, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today announced that its board of directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") with immediate effect. The adoption of the Rights Plan is...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 13,800 shares of Arcturus' common stock to three newly-hired employees. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces The Date For The Release Of The Third Quarter And Nine Months 2021 Financial And Operating Results, Conference Call And Webcast.

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services announced today that it will release its third quarter and nine months' operating and financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021 before the market opens in New York on December 21, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Global Personal Health Record Software Market (2021 To 2027) - Featuring Health Companion, Practice Fusion And JVS Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Health Record Software Market By Component, By Architecture Type, By Deployment Mode, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Personal Health Record Software Market size is expected to...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy