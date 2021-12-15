Convicted felon captured by K-9 following pursuit convicted on gun charge

Angel D. Feliciano, 36, of Warner Robins, was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following a two-day trial that began on Monday. Special Photo

MACON — A federal jury convicted a middle Georgia resident with a violent criminal history of illegally possessing a firearm after he was captured following a high-speed and foot chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies, helicopter support and a K-9 unit.

Angel D. Feliciano, 36, of Warner Robins, was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following a two-day trial that began on Monday. Feliciano is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III on March 8. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Feliciano endangered innocent lives when he chose to flee law enforcement in a stolen vehicle, driving wildly in a Macon residential area while striking several cars before taking off on foot,” U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “Due to his long and violent criminal history, Feliciano is now facing a lengthy prison sentence for illegally possessing a dangerous weapon. Our office will seek federal prosecution for repeat and violent offenders with guns. I want to thank the law enforcement teams that worked this case, especially those who helped to safely capture Feliciano.”

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, law enforcement officers were alerted to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle on June 15, 2020. A Georgia State Patrol trooper monitoring traffic on Interstate 75 spotted the vehicle in the southbound lane at mile marker 190, driven by Feliciano, and attempted to pull him over. Instead of stopping, Feliciano accelerated, and a high-speed chase ensued. Multiple officers from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and GSP joined the effort to pull Feliciano over as he became increasingly reckless, exiting the highway and racing through residential areas, striking several vehicles, all of which was captured on dash cam.

A successful PIT maneuver was executed, stopping Feliciano’s vehicle. Feliciano then fled on foot. A GSP helicopter provided air support during the search. Feliciano was eventually found by a Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 and was taken into custody. A 9mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and a stolen .32 caliber semiautomatic pistol were found in the car. Feliciano has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for aggravated assault, fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Georgia State Patrol and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Georgia Department of Corrections. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joy Odom and Shanelle Booker are prosecuting the case.