Brooke Gordon has signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Northwood University. She signed on the dotted line on Monday, Dec. 13. "I had visited a lot of campuses, and played with a lot of different (travel) teams," Gordon said. "At Northwood, I felt at home, the people were nice, and it had the major I'm looking into. That major is marketing and business, which I'm passionate about. I'm really glad I found a school that was good for me."

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO