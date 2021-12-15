ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmont residents given 'absolutely no notice' about stormwater pond project

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
When Delmont officials started making plans for a stormwater detention pond off of Stotler and Dogwood drives, several Dogwood Drive residents asked to be kept in the loop.

But when work began on the project, as part of the borough’s state-mandated pollution reduction plan, Dogwood residents were surprised to see trees suddenly being cleared out from behind their homes.

“We got absolutely no notice about this first phase of the project, and we’d love the opportunity to be at meetings as it moves forward,” said Dogwood resident April Knizner.

The detention pond will hold and slow stormwater headed downhill from the Stotler Drive area.

While tree clearing is typical to create access roads for getting construction equipment in and out of a wooded project area, “it is quite a shock to see it today, compared to what it was,” Dogwood resident Christina Bogler told council members.

Councilman Stan Cheyne apologized to Bogler, Knizner and several other residents of the borough’s Apple Hill neighborhood who attended Tuesday’s council meeting.

“It was the contractor’s responsibility to contact abutting property owners,” Cheyne said. “And I’m told they only contacted Stotler residents.”

The first phase of the project involves laying the pipe that will drain the detention pond. Cheyne said the second phase will be the construction of the pond, itself.

“As far as the engineering, that is already done, and it was determined based on the amount of sediment we need to remove as part of the (pollution reduction plan),” Cheyne said. “But we can certainly keep everyone updated.”

Knizner said neighbors would like to schedule a time to meet with council to give input on re-planting the areas that were cleared.

Tribune-Review

