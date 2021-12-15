ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A former Houston police captain was indicted and accused of pointing a gun at someone while trying to prove a bogus voter fraud conspiracy theory

By Jake Epstein
 4 days ago
Lights on a police car. Oliver Helbig/Getty Images
  • A former Houston police captain has been indicted after he allegedly ran a truck off the road in 2020.
  • Prosecutors say Mark Aguirre pointed a gun at the driver's head and forced him on the ground.
  • Aguirre was allegedly trying to prove a bogus voter fraud conspiracy theory, prosecutors said.
A former Houston police captain was indicted after he allegedly ran a truck off the road and pointed a gun at the driver's head while trying to prove a bogus voter fraud conspiracy in October 2020, prosecutors said.

Mark Aguirre was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — a second-degree felony, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Aguirre was arrested in December 2020 after he drove his car into the back of a truck to get the driver to stop. He is then accused of putting a handgun up to the driver's head and forcing him onto the ground.

Aguirre told police after the October 2020 incident that he had was conducting a civilian investigation into a supposed voter fraud scheme, prosecutors alleged.

Prosecutors alleged that Aguirre had been monitoring the individual for a few days, believing that he had 750,000 fraudulent ballots loaded into his truck.

The victim was an innocent, air-conditioner repairman, prosecutors said, and he had no ballots in his truck when Aguirre allegedly forced him off the road.

"He crossed the line from dirty politics to the commission of a violent crime and we are lucky no one was killed," Ogg said in the statement. "His alleged investigation was backward from the start, first alleging a crime occurred and then trying to prove it happened."

Aguirre was not a police officer at the time of the alleged incident.

His attorneys did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Aguirre is currently out on $30,000 bond and due to stand trial in February, according to court documents. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, Ogg said.

Edward Altman
4d ago

Because he was a cop doesn't mean you can act like a cop. Lock him up like any other citizen ❗😷😡

