Makoto Shinkai Reveals New Anime Film Suzume no Tojimari

By Interview:, Rifujin na Magonote
Anime News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMakoto Shinkai (your name., Weathering With You) revealed his new work Suzume no Tojimari (literally, Suzume's Door-Locking) on Wednesday during a press conference held at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo. The anime film will open in Japan in fall 2022. Shinkai describes Suzume no Tojimari as a modern adventure...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

asapland.com

New trailer for Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun anime revealed

The animated adaptation for the manga Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess ‘Dorm) from Ikumi Hino It still does not have a definite release date, but that has not been an obstacle for new information to be published through its website, and it is that now they share a new promotional video in which you can get to know the girls more starring in this anime.
Anime News Network

Butt Detective Franchise Gets 1st Anime Feature Film in March

New film sees title lead fighting against criminal mastermind Professor Shiriarty. Toei announced on Thursday that the Butt Detective (Oshiri Tantei) anime will have its first feature-length film titled Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty that will open in Japan on March 18. The film will see the franchise's titular character against criminal mastermind Professor Shirarty (a play on Sherlock Holmes' arch-nemesis Professor Moriarty).
Anime News Network

Irodorimidori Anime Reveals Staff, January 5 Premiere

Frontwing unveiled on Friday a new visual, the staff, and the January 5 premiere date for Irodorimidori, the television short anime based on the in-story band of the same name from Sega's Chunithm rhythm arcade game. The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 5 at 1:00 a.m. JST,...
Anime News Network

Rumble Garanndoll Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

Lindsay Seidel, Nazeeh Tarsha star in dub premiering on Monday. Christopher R. Sabat is producing the dub at OkraTron 5000. Stephen Hoff is the ADR Director and engineer. Rawly Pickens is the mix engineer. Ry McKeand is in charge of ADR prep. Jessica Sluys is writing the ADR scripts and Xiaoxing Zhao is the talent coordinator.
Anime News Network

Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle Manga Gets TV Anime

Shueisha's Jump Festa '22 event revealed on Saturday that Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. Shueisha has also opened a website and a Twitter account for the show. The bottom of the official website lists Aniplex. Japan may be brimming with mysterious monsters called ayakashi,...
Anime News Network

Netflix, Wit Studio Reveal Bubble Anime Film by Attack on Titan's Tetsuro Araki

Netflix unveiled a new original anime film by Wit Studio titled Bubble on Tuesday. The film will debut worldwide on Netflix on April 28 next year, and will open in Japanese theaters on May 13. Tetsuro Araki (Attack on Titan, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) is directing the film at Wit Studio, with a script by Gen Urobuchi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Fate/Zero novel, Psycho-Pass), and character designs by Takeshi Obata (Death Note, Platinum End). Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, 86) is composing the music.
Collider

'Your Name' Director Makoto Shinkai Announces New Film

Makoto Shinkai, the director of critically acclaimed animated blockbusters such as Your Name and Weathering with You, has announced his new movie. Shinkai shared the first key art for the film, titled Suzume Locking Up the Doors. The filmmaker will reunite with past collaborators on the project, due out in...
GeekTyrant

Vibrant Trailer for a New Netflix Anime Film Titled BUBBLE

Netflix has released a trailer for an upcoming anime feature film titled Bubble, which comes from several talented people in the anime industry. The movie is set in an alternate universe in Tokyo where the rules of gravity have been flipped and it looks like an interesting story filled with cool and vibrant visuals.
Anime News Network

'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, More Cast

Alexandros performs film's theme song; Rino Sashihara, Atsushi Tamura join cast as Rōma's parents. The official website for Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse's original anime film Goodbye, Don Glees! unveiled its full trailer and a posted visual for the anime on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Rock the World" by Alexandros, and also reveals two new cast members for the film.
thedigitalfix.com

Studio Ghibli producer reveals new anime movie with Ni No Kuni director

A Studio Ghibli producer is helping make an anime movie based on The Imaginary by A. F. Harrold and Emily Gravett. Yoshiyuki Momose, animation director on the NiNoKuni movie based on the RPG games, and Mary and the Witch’s Flower company Studio Ponoc, are also involved. Published in 2014,...
First Showing

First Teaser for Studio Ponoc's New Animated Film 'The Imaginary'

"Birds no one's ever seen… Flowers no one's ever seen…" The next new film from Studio Ponoc! This is the animation studio in Japan that is known as the successor to Studio Ghibli - they already released Mary and the Witch's Flower, Mirai, and Modest Heroes in the last few years. Their next feature film is titled The Imaginary, adapted from the best-selling book "The Imaginary" by A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett. The story is about a boy named Rudger, created in the mind of a your girl. Rudger and his new friends in "The Imaginaries Town" embark on an adventure no one can see at the risk of the futures and fates of those they love. This sounds quite lovely. No voice cast has been announced yet, and nothing else has been confirmed other than the title. It's being directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, who Isao Takahata once called "the one who will evolve animation", and is the culmination of his 50-year career. Not much footage but looks good so far.
Cartoon Brew

Will Any Of These 6 Anime Films Be Recognized By The Academy Awards?

Once again this year, anime makes up a significant proportion of the animated features competing for the Oscar. Of the 26 qualified films, six are from Japan. Whether they’ll get nominated is another question: voters have proved reluctant to recognize anime that doesn’t come from Studio Ghibli. But no matter. The six films are an interesting, eclectic bunch, deserving of attention whether the Academy agrees or not. We’ve already reviewed three (links below) — keep an eye on the website for more individual coverage. Meanwhile, here’s an introduction to the six …
Anime News Network

Fruits Basket -prelude- Anime Compilation Film Reveals Teaser Trailer, 2nd Visual

The official website for the new anime of Natsuki Takaya's Fruits Basket manga unveiled on Wednesday a teaser trailer and the second visual for the Fruits Basket -prelude- compilation film. The visual shows Tohru with her parents Kyoko and Katsuya Honda. The film's Mubichike card will launch on December 17,...
Anime News Network

Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! Theatrical Anime's Trailer Streamed

The official website for Happy Elements' Ensemble Stars! franchise began streaming on Monday a trailer for the Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! theatrical anime. The website also revealed that all episodes of the Ensemble Stars! television anime will stream on various streaming services in Japan starting on December 24 in commemoration of the upcoming anime's release.
