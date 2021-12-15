More file for upcoming election

News from City of Archie: NOTICE OF FILING DEADLINES FOR APRIL 5, 2022, GENERAL ELECTION. There will be a general election held in the City of Archie, Missouri, on April 5, 2022, for the purpose of electing one Alderman from the East Ward for a two-year term, and one Alderman from the West Ware for a two-year term. Any candidate wishing to enter his or her name for one of these positions must file with the City Clerk of the City of Archie, Missouri, during regular business hours (8:00 AM-12:00 and 12:30 PM-4:30PM), Monday through Friday, no sooner than December 7, 2021, and no later than December 28, 2021, with the exception of December 23 & 24, 2021, when City offices will be closed. The office will remain open for filing until 5:00PM on December 28, 2021.

ARCHIE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO