Elections

More file for upcoming election

Lebanon Enterprise
 4 days ago

- David Daugherty (D) – November 3 at 3:24p.m. - Joe Pat Kirkland (D) – November 3 at...

www.lebanonenterprise.com

woodcountynow.com

Upcoming Elections: District Attorney

In the spring of 2022, Wood County residents will again be heading to the polls to vote on elected officials to represent them. The elected offices up for election include:. County Judge; County Clerk; County Treasurer; District Clerk; District Attorney; County Commissioner, Precinct 2; County Commissioner, Precinct 4 ; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3; and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Laurinburg Exchange

Pierce, three others file for election

LAURINBURG — State Rep. Garland Pierce refiled for his re-election campaign on Tuesday, one day after his initial filing was nixed by the NC Court of Appeals. Shortly after Pierce filed Monday, the NC Court of Appeals issued an order temporarily suspending filing for congressional and legislative offices. By the order, the county boards were not allowed to file candidates for the State House and State Senate until further notice. Likewise, the State Board was not allowed to file candidates for the US House and US Senate until further notice.
LAURINBURG, NC
newspressnow.com

Candidate filing for April elections open

Candidate filing for election on the April 2022 ballot, which includes school boards, municipalities, fire districts and other political subdivisions, has been shortened by two weeks following passage of House Bill 271. The opening day for candidates to file is Tuesday, Dec. 7. The filing period will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 28. The following is a listing of local seats up for election.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: Filings begin for elected posts

Filings for posts to be decided in April opened Tuesday. Incumbent Jeff Gettys refiled for a three-year term on the Houston board of education. The term of Jennifer Scheets also expires. One person filed for a five-year term on Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees. He is George Sholtz...
HOUSTON, MO
woodcountynow.com

Upcoming Elections: County Commissioners

In the spring of 2022, Wood County residents will again be heading to the polls to vote on elected officials to represent them. The elected offices up for election include:. County Judge; County Clerk; County Treasurer; District Clerk; District Attorney; County Commissioner, Precinct 2; County Commissioner, Precinct 4 ; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3; and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
kaynewscow.com

Candidate filing ends with many upcoming races

NEWKIRK — Candidate filing ended Wednesday at Kay County Election Board resulting in many upcoming elections. Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:. City of Blackwell Ward 1 Councilor 3 year term. Richard Huston Braden, 51. Ward 2 Councilor 3 year term. Donald J. Webb, 78.
KAY COUNTY, OK
921news.com

Arcie: Notice of Filing for General Election

News from City of Archie: NOTICE OF FILING DEADLINES FOR APRIL 5, 2022, GENERAL ELECTION. There will be a general election held in the City of Archie, Missouri, on April 5, 2022, for the purpose of electing one Alderman from the East Ward for a two-year term, and one Alderman from the West Ware for a two-year term. Any candidate wishing to enter his or her name for one of these positions must file with the City Clerk of the City of Archie, Missouri, during regular business hours (8:00 AM-12:00 and 12:30 PM-4:30PM), Monday through Friday, no sooner than December 7, 2021, and no later than December 28, 2021, with the exception of December 23 & 24, 2021, when City offices will be closed. The office will remain open for filing until 5:00PM on December 28, 2021.
ARCHIE, MO
Laurinburg Exchange

All candidate filings for March 2022 elections suspended

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday pushed back the March 2022 election primaries for legislative, congressional and judicial seats to give state courts time to review lawsuits claiming the Republican-controlled legislature illegally gerrymandered some districts. The order includes the rescheduled municipal elections as well. In Scotland...
LAURINBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election
wfdd.org

Filing period opens for delayed races, 2022 elections

Candidate filings for next year’s election begin today. Expect an unusually busy filing period in Guilford County, with newly redrawn maps and additional races. The county’s board of commissioners and school board were among the contests scheduled for this year. But their wards are based on 2020 Census figures. And since that data was delayed, those elections were postponed.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Morganton News Herald

Filing underway for most midterm elections

Now that 2021’s municipal elections have been put to bed, it’s time for the wheels to start turning for 2022’s midterm election. Races in Burke County include two seats on the Burke County Board of County Commissioners, sheriff, clerk of court, N.C. Senate 46, N.C. House of Representatives 86 and Burke Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Long View and the city of Hickory also will hold municipal races this year.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Mountain candidates begin filing for 2022 Elections

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One day after filing was put on hold, many mountain candidates made their run for office official Tuesday. Congressman Madison Cawthorn made his district switch official, filing to run in the redrawn 13th district. Democrat Josh Remillard also filed to seek the District 13 seat.
ELECTIONS
KRMS Radio

Candidate Filings Starting To Come In For Municipal Elections

A number of candidate filings are starting to trickle into the KRMS Newsroom. Officials in Osage Beach report that Michael Harmison, owner of Harmy’s Cheese Store & More, is filing for Mayor of Osage Beach. In Lake Ozark the field is stacked, with Pat Thompson running for Ward 1...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

EPH Board addresses COVID, upcoming election

A known enemy is easier to fight that a brand new one. That’s what Estes Park Health CEO Vern Carda told the Board of Directors during a meeting on Monday, Dec. 6. “Omicron (the new variant of COVID) is in Colorado,” Carda noted. “Are we ready? Yes. We are ready for it. We’ve practiced with infection control for more than a year. While it is something to worry about, we are ready for the community and their needs throughout this pandemic.”
ESTES PARK, CO
Buffalo News

Christopher Voccio files suit to open sealed ballot in tied election

As expected, Republican Christopher P. Voccio on Monday sued the Niagara County Board of Elections, gambling that the result will make him the winner of the 6th District seat in the Niagara County Legislature. But it's possible the suit could make a winner of his opponent, Democrat William D. Kennedy...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
mercercountyoutlook.net

Mercer County Board Of Elections…Recall Petitions On Upcoming Meeting Agenda

(12-15-21) According to Board Director Kristi Rable, the Mercer County Board of Elections has on its agenda to discuss the recall petitions for four Celina City Council members (Mike Sovinski , Myron Buxton, Eric Lochtefeld and June Scott). The item is set to be discussed at the regular board meeting to be held on Tuesday, December 21st at 10am.
ELECTIONS
wpde.com

Protest filed in Town of Latta mayoral election

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A protest hearing for the Latta mayoral race held Tuesday will be held Saturday morning at the Latta Community Center, according to Latta town officials. A town official sent ABC15 an email confirming the protest of the mayor's race, but it didn't disclose who filed...
LATTA, SC
SmartAsset

Heirs at Law: Estate Planning Definition

When planning your estate, it’s important to consider who will inherit your assets after you’re gone. Specifically, it’s important to understand who are your heirs at law – and what that means if you pass away without drafting a last … Continue reading → The post Heirs at Law: Estate Planning Definition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
themaconcountynews.com

Supreme Court suspends filing for the 2022 election

North Carolina’s primary election will now be held in May after the North Carolina Supreme Court issued an order late Wednesday evening halting all candidate filings in the state and moving the primary election to May due to pending litigation surrounding the state’s new election maps. “Today’s order...
MACON COUNTY, NC

