ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

6 arrested in meth lab bust in Columbus; Police retrieve firearms, drugs from home

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BswtV_0dNWo32t00

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people are facing charges in connection to police finding a methamphetamine lab inside a Columbus home.

Police served a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of S. Brooks Street Tuesday evening. The warrant was part of a Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) investigation into weapons and illegal narcotics.

Officers found several firearms, a meth lab, 73 grams of meth, and drug paraphernalia. One of the firearms had a serial number removed.

Six people were taken into custody on preliminary charges:

  • Matthew J. Havidic, 58: Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Randall W. Garris, 50: Visiting a common nuisance, warrant
  • Angel D. Sanders, 45: Visiting a common nuisance
  • Darlene A. Jenkins, 56, Columbus:  Visiting a common nuisance
  • Jason L. Fields, 43, Columbus:  Visiting a common nuisance
  • Joshua V. Dewey, 40: Dealing in methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial Number, maintaining a common nuisance

Dewey was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital and will be transferred to the Bartholomew County Jail upon his discharge. The other five suspects went straight to the jail.

JNET is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Suspected driver from hit-and-run that killed 11-year-old arrested

UPDATE: IMPD has said the suspect has been arrested. INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is now attempting to locate the suspected driver from hit-and-run accident that killed 11-year-old Kyson Beatty. The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Wicker Road and South Tibbs Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 11. Kyson Beatty was riding a small motorcycle when […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man injured in police shooting now linked to 2 murders

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man accused of murdering 29-year-old Justin White in January during a gas station armed robbery is now facing a second murder charge. Tavon Macklin, 22, has been charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Eugenio Roman. Macklin is currently incarcerated in the Marion County Jail after […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man arrested after father shot to death on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide on the northeast side. Police arrested 28-year-old Michael Wilson Jr. for his involvement in the shooting death of his father Michael Wilson, 49. Police say the elder Wilson was shot and killed the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the 4200 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Experts: Potter missed chance to explain Taser-gun mix-up

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright alternated between tears, statements of remorse and clipped, matter-of-fact answers as she testified at her trial on manslaughter charges in the death of the Black motorist. But Kim Potter’s testimony on Friday was notably scant on a key element of her defense – that she made a […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX59

Indiana State Police confirms 1 dead in plane crash in Monroe County

UPDATE: (12/18/21): The FAA released the following statement to FOX59: A single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed south of Bloomington, Ind., around 8:10 p.m. local time Friday. The pilot was the only person on board. The plane was flying from Indianapolis Metro Airport to Monroe County Airport in Bloomington. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Illegal Drugs#Police#Firearms#Jnet#Fox 59
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Shelbyville 89-year-old

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Luther Noel has been canceled. At this time, police only stated they are “no longer searching for Mr. Noel.” Police stated additional details would be released after the investigation progresses. —————————————- SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 89-year-old man from Shelbyville. According to […]
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Morgan County 18-year-old woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigates the disappearance of 18-year-old Brooke Ruys. The teen was last seen Wednesday, December 8 in Martinsville, Indiana. She was wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff’s office […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX59

Wheelchair accessible vehicle stolen from Indianapolis family

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis family is asking for your help after someone stole their wheelchair accessible vehicle. Gabriel is 13-years-old and battles a disorder that affects his joints and muscles. His family tells us, while he was in the hospital, someone stole their wheelchair accessible vehicle. Gabriel and his family depended on that vehicle to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

DEA agents arrest 40 people in drug busts spanning Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin

CHICAGO — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Division stated 40 people have been arrested throughout Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin as the result of a prolonged drug investigation spanning between Sept. 29 to Dec. 14. Seized in the multi-state public safety surge were 183 pounds of fentanyl, including 68,250 counterfeit fentanyl pills. The DEA stated […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX59

State lawmakers unveil bills targeting violent crime in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Five senate Republicans revealed measures they are proposing which they hope will make an impact on crime in Marion County. With more than 250 homicides, they are joining the fight against the violence. Senate Bill 6, authored by Senator R. Michael Young (R-Indianapolis), aims at reducing the number of people accused of […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

4 Indianapolis-area executives sentenced for loan fraud scheme

INDIANAPOLIS — Four Indianapolis-area small business lending executives were sentenced in federal court for a 13-year spanning conspiracy to defraud the Small Business Administration (SBA) in connection with its program to guarantee loans made to small businesses. All of the executives worked for Westfield-based Banc-Serv Partners LLC and were convicted following a two-week jury trial […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy