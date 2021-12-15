ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland city payroll information leaked in 'cybersecurity incident'

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
A company that handles payroll services for the City of Cleveland and other clients worldwide is dealing with a "cybersecurity incident" that leaked individuals personal information.

The city said the company, Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) is "working to assess and resolve the situation as quickly as possible."

According to the city, the leaked data includes some employee names, addresses, last four digits of their social security number and their employee ID. The city didn't say how many employees were affected by the leak.

"In the meantime, the city will continue timely payroll processing and ensure employees receive their pay without interruption," city officials said.

While the city didn't specify what type of cybersecurity incident hit UKG, the USA Today reported the incident as a ransomware attack.

Companies and organizations that use UKG include Tesla, Puma and the YMCA.

According to the USA Today, UKG became aware of the attack on Saturday.

UKG wrote in a blog post that it may take up to several weeks to restore its systems.

"We are working with leading cybersecurity experts to assess and resolve the situation, and have notified the authorities. The investigation remains ongoing, as we work to determine the nature and scope of the incident," the company said in the post.

