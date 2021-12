Without any active negotiations right now, there’s going to be a lot of status quo on the biggest rumors. With the Chicago Cubs and Carlos Correa, it’s going to keep looking something like this: Correa’s bat and glove make a ton of sense for the Cubs in the abstract, and the fact that he’s only 27 makes it slightly more plausible for a team like the Cubs to sign him. They will stay involved, but it’s hard to see them being the team to make the largest and longest offer. Keep recruiting him, Stro, just in case.

