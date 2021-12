I am happy to report that Netflix’s new reality show Twentysomethings: Austin did not annoy me as much as I thought it would. You see, I’m a native Austinite, one of those embittered townies who’s always complaining about what the city has become and the newcomers who have made it so. A reality show dedicated to some of those newcomers—eight young ones, to be specific—had the potential to be my own personal hell. It physically pains me whenever Elon Musk and Joe Rogan talk about my hometown, and I couldn’t imagine it would be any easier to see Austin through the eyes of a 23-year-old whose rent is paid by Netflix.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO