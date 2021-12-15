Wichita students receive new bikes ahead of Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than a dozen Wichita students received new bikes before Christmas.

The Pando Initiative teamed up again with the Bicycle X-Change to gift kids bikes this December. Students did have to work for them.

“With our incentive program what we do is these are kids that maybe just need a little extra encouragement whether it’s academically behaviorally or just in school,” said Stephanie Hislop, Pando Initiative. “The student support advocates work with the kids and they agree on what the incentive would be, and then, they can receive a bike at the end of the semester.”

The Pando Initiative works with 23 schools in Wichita, Haysville and Derby.

The Bicycle X-Change has partnered with the Pando Initiative for 25 years on the project.

