Drug Church, One Step Closer, Soul Blind & LURK announce 2022 tour

Every Time I Die headlined night one of their annual Buffalo holiday extravaganza 'Tid the Season on Friday (12/10) after cancelling the final three dates of their fall tour, and they returned to wrap up the weekend with their second consecutive headlining set on Saturday (12/11). They mixed the setlist up a bit from the first night, this time making the live debuts of two songs off their excellent new album Radical ("Desperate Pleasures" and "People Verses"), and like at night one, they brought out a guest singer from one of the opening bands. Night one had Josh Scogin of '68 (and formerly of The Chariot and Norma Jean) for his appearance on Radical's "All This and War," and the second night saw ETID joined by The Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran, who did his guest vocals from "The Sweet Life" off 2009's New Junk Aesthetic (which, according to Setlist.fm, had only been played three other times, all in 2010). Watch videos of "Desperate Pleasures," "The Sweet Life," and a few other songs from ETID's second set, and check out the setlist, below.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO