Drug Church, One Step Closer, Soul Blind & LURK announce 2022 tour

By Andrew Sacher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrug Church have announced a 2022 headlining North American tour in support of their upcoming album Hygiene, which arrives 3/11 via Pure Noise (pre-order on limited red/black splatter vinyl). They've also put together an amazing undercard, featuring One Step Closer, Soul Blind, and...

