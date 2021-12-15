ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Car Insurance Refunds coming to U.P. drivers

By Advertise
ironcountyreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPPER PENINSULA — State Rep. Greg Markkanen announced car insurance reforms he worked to...

www.ironcountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
whmi.com

Auto Insurance Policy Holders Receiving $400 Refund Per Vehicle

Michigan drivers will be getting automobile insurance refunds next year, although it will come at the expense of those catastrophically injured in car crashes. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with state regulators announced on Tuesday that all Michigan drivers with auto insurance will be getting a $400 refund per vehicle. The announcement came over a month after Whitmer requested the checks by citing a multi-billion surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Care Association fund.
TRAFFIC
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan vehicle owners will get $400 insurance refunds next spring

If you own an insured car, SUV, motorcycle, truck or recreational vehicle registered in Michigan, a $400 check is coming to your mailbox between next April and June. That's because the state's Catastrophic Claims Association will issue $3 billion in insurance refunds — $400 per vehicle. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Vehicles#State#Mcca
corpmagazine.com

Michigan Drivers to Benefit From $3 Billion Surplus with $400 Auto Insurance Refunds

LANSING — In a move she says will put money back into the pockets of Michigan drivers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services announced the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) has acted upon the governor’s call to return surplus funds to Michigan policyholders and will immediately begin the process of refunding $400 per vehicle to Michigan drivers. Drivers are expected to receive checks in the second quarter of 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Drivers: Those $400 Refund Checks Are Coming Sooner Than Expected

Initially, Michigan drivers were expected to get their $400 refund checks from the Catastrophic Claims Association later next year, but now, it appears the money is coming sooner. The sooner the better, right?. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently asked the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services to send a...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Markkanen: MCCA Refunds Coming Thanks To Auto Insurance Reform

State Rep. Greg Markkanen today said car insurance reforms he worked to develop and approve will lead to money going back to U.P. drivers in upcoming months. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced it will provide $400 refunds for each insured vehicle early next year. The state’s new car insurance laws call for periodic audits of the MCCA’s finances, and require refunds for Michigan drivers when certain financial criteria are met.
POLITICS
abc12.com

Timeline announced for $400 Michigan auto insurance refunds

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers must receive their $400 per vehicle auto insurance refunds by May 9, according to a new timeline announced Monday. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services sent a bulletin to insurance companies, instructing them to send the refunds to customers no later than May 9.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
moodyonthemarket.com

Nesbitt Hails News Of Auto Insurance Refunds

State Senator Aric Nesbitt is hailing news of $400 refunds coming to Michigan drivers as a result of the state’s auto insurance reform package. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced this week the refunds will go to insured drivers in the second quarter of next year after an audit found a surplus in the fund. Nesbitt says the state Legislature’s auto insurance reform, now Public Act 21 of 2019, directed the MCCA to issue refunds to drivers every three years following an audit by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services. The MCCA board voted on November 3 in favor of issuing refund checks following an organizational analysis that found about $3 billion of the surplus could be returned to policyholders. We learned the refunds will be $400 on Tuesday. Nesbitt says the news is “a big win for Michigan’s auto owners and a direct result of our landmark reforms passed by the Legislature in 2019.”
POLITICS
Washington Times-Herald

Crash or cash: Survivors say $400 insurance refunds like being robbed

LANSING — Government officials and insurance companies last week lauded an announcement that no-fault reforms will prompt a $400 per vehicle premium refund for Michigan drivers, while critics say the money should be used to care for car crash victims. “I feel like I’m being robbed,” said Thomas Deller,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
13abc.com

Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has issued a notice to Michigan’s insurers and launched a consumer FAQ page to advise insurers and consumers of the timeline and other requirements for Michigan’s upcoming $400 per vehicle auto insurance refunds.
POLITICS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Michigan drivers to receive policy refunds

Insured Michigan drivers can expect a $400 refund check in early 2022 from a $5 billion surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) said Tuesday, Dec. 7, that the MCCA submitted its refund return plan to the DIFS and will administer $400 per vehicle to Michigan auto insurance policy holders at the governor’s direction. Drivers holding an auto insurance policy prior to 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, are eligible for the refund and do not need to take action to receive their check.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a move aimed at putting money back into the pockets of Michigan drivers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) announced on Tuesday that the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) has acted upon the governor’s call to return surplus funds to Michigan policyholders and will begin the process of refunding $400 per vehicle to Michigan drivers immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Pro-Whitmer group launches ads to tout $400 insurance refund

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Democratic group allied with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching ads over the college football bowl season to tout pending $400-per-vehicle refunds for all Michigan drivers with insurance. The foray announced Thursday is Democrats’ first onto TV in the governor’s race, about 11 months before...
LANSING, MI
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bigblueunbiased.com

Check To See if You Will Be Receiving the New Stimulus Check on Friday

Now the recent news which has been coming is the seamless check news which is on the streaming topics and more details details have been framed in the following manner. We cannot ignore the fact which we has been getting from the updates is that in the month of March the money from the stimulus checks have been dried up and just because the major one has been went out in this month which has been mentioned but still there has been some opportunities which has been available for the Americans as per updates.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy