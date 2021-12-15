Car Insurance Refunds coming to U.P. drivers

Insured Michigan drivers can expect a $400 refund check in early 2022 from a $5 billion surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) said Tuesday, Dec. 7, that the MCCA submitted its refund return plan to the DIFS and will administer $400 per vehicle to Michigan auto insurance policy holders at the governor’s direction. Drivers holding an auto insurance policy prior to 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, are eligible for the refund and do not need to take action to receive their check.
