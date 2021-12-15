More Explores: Christmas at Farmer Mike’s U-Pick

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – It’s Christmas at Farmer Mike’s U Pick!

There are only two more days left to take part in the holiday fun. On Friday and Saturday, one ticket gets you access to everything!

Roast s’mores by the fire, walk the lighted walk, meet Santa, watch Christmas movies and play in snow!

They also have Christmas trees, wreaths and fresh produce for sale.

It’s your one-stop shop to get into the holiday spirit! Get tickets at the door or online at https://www.farmermikesupick.com/