Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls home destroyed by fire, several departments help battle flames

 4 days ago
The Seneca Falls Fire Department provided an update on the structure fire along Ovid Street, reported on Wednesday during the morning hours.

Around 9:30 a.m. firefighters and police were alerted by Seneca County 911 for a residential structure fire on Ovid Street.

Mutual aid was called from Waterloo, Fayette, and Geneva. The first units arriving on-scene found smoke coming from underneath the residence.

Once entry was made it was determined the structural integrity was severely compromised. Crews worked for over an hour to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters say the family lost several pets in the fire.

North Seneca Ambulance, Waterloo Fire, Fayette Fire, Geneva Fire, Clyde Fire, Canoga Fire, Seneca County Fire Investigation Team, Seneca County 911, Seneca County Coordinators Office, Seneca Falls Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, NYSEG, Red Cross, Town of Seneca Falls Water Department, and Seneca County Highway Department all assisted.

