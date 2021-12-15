ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael J. Fox to appear at Wausau speaking event

By Shereen Siewert
The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin will welcome Michael J. Fox as the 2022 speaker for the George L. Ruder Forum on April 19 at Wausau’s Grand Theater.

The entire world knows Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, the teenage sidekick of Doc Brown in Back to the Future; as Alex P. Keaton in Family Ties; as Mike Flaherty in Spin City; and through numerous other movie roles and guest appearances. Diagnosed at age 29, Michael is equally engaged in Parkinson’s advocacy work, raising global awareness of the disease and helping find a cure through The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the world’s leading nonprofit funder of PD science.

“The Community Foundation is incredibly proud to bring such an inspirational figure to our area for the George L. Ruder Forum,” said Tim Parker, President/CEO of the Community Foundation. “Michael’s philanthropic work, his award-winning acting career, and his advocacy for Parkinson’s research are remarkable, and we look forward to celebrating his story as it will most certainly leave a mark on all who attend this special event.”

The Community Foundation last held the George L. Ruder Forum in 2014 and is excited to host this event again in 2022.

The George L. Ruder Forum was established in 1990 to bring nationally known speakers to the Wausau area to address issues of current interest and importance.

Admission tickets are available by calling The Grand Theater box office phone at (715) 842-0988 or online. General admissions tickets cost $50 per person.

