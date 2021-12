USA Cycling has named Brendan Quirk as its new CEO to succeed Rob DeMartini, who unexpectedly resigned this week. "It was as much of a surprise to me as anyone else when he made the decision to step down," Quirk told Cyclingnews on Friday. "The board decided the best way forward was to extend an offer to me. I was so close in the organisation and so actively involved, it seemed like a really smooth and straightforward transition."

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO