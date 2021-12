In an only-in-Nashville story, Loney Hutchins went overnight from selling mobile homes to working as a staff writer for the House of Cash, Johnny Cash’s publishing company. Hutchins, whose family grew up in a mountain holler not far from The Carter Family, visited the Cash company one day in 1972, hoping to get Cash to listen to some of his songs. By chance he met June in the driveway, and the two started talking and discovered they went to the same school. Soon June was calling Johnny up to the house, where Hutchins played a four-song demo reel for Cash and Cash offered him a job. He spent the mid-’70s writing songs and producing demos of his and other writers’ songs for Cash.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO