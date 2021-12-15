Temple Ave C shooting victim identified

COMPTON (CBSLA) – Two men were shot in Compton Saturday, one fatally. Scene of a shooting investigation in Compton on Dec. 18, 2021. (credit: CBS) The shooting occurred about 12:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of 120th Street, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and the other was wounded in one of his legs, Parra said. Both men were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other had stable vital signs, she said. Witnesses told detectives they saw two men get out of a burgundy vehicle. “They walked up approximately two houses from where they opened fire on two men who were in the front yard working on a car,” Parra said. They ran back to the vehicle and fled the scene. Officers encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact LA County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5000. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the LA Crime Stoppers website. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

COMPTON, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO